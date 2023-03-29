Apple vs Samsung — best smartphone contracts under R1,000

Buying a flagship smartphone from prominent brands like Apple and Samsung can set you back significantly. However, monthly contract fees may be easier for many South Africans to manage.

MyBroadband found the cheapest data-centric smartphone contract deals for Apple and Samsung’s flagships. We only considered contracts with monthly fees of less than R1,000.

The comparison revealed that it is possible to get a Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 in South Africa for R849 and R869 per month.

Telkom has the cheapest contract deals on these devices, with the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 being available with 6GB of all-network data for R849 a month over three years.

The network operator also offers a deal on a 256GB iPhone 14 for R869 per month, with the same data allocation and contract period.

It should be noted that most of the contract deals listed are over 36 months, as this can help to reduce the monthly fee significantly.

Only three of the 17 contract deals listed are available on a two-year basis.

South Africans can grab a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 on MTN’s Mega Gigs XS plan for R999 monthly over 24 months. The plan gives users an allocation of 1GB of anytime data, 500MB of social media data, and 500MB of video streaming data.

Cell C offers a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 for R999 per month over two years on its Pinnacle 2GB plan. Subscribers will get 1.5GB of anytime data and 512MB of “Nite Data” a month for the duration of the contract.

However, the best-valued two-year contract likely belongs to Telkom. It offers the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 for R989 per month over two months on its FreeMe 6GB plan.

Subscribers get 4GB of anytime data, 1GB of WhatsApp data, and 1GB of video streaming data per month. They also get 200 all-network minutes, 1,000 Telkom-to-Telkom minutes, and 400 SMSs.

The cheapest Apple and Samsung flagship smartphone contract offerings from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom are summarised below. We only considered data-centric contracts for the comparison.

Each operator’s deals are listed from cheapest to most expensive. However, where a 24-month contract was available, we pushed that to the top of the list.