Oppo Find N2 Flip launches in South Africa — details, pricing, pictures

Oppo has announced the launch of its first foldable smartphone to hit the South African market — the Find N2 Flip — and it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip, a large 4,300mAh battery, and an impressive camera setup.

It also boasts the largest cover screen on any flip phone currently on the market, with a folding mechanism it says has been tested to last over 400,000 repetitions.

Regarding display capabilities, the Oppo Find N2 Flip features a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HRD10+ in its unfolded form.

The cover screen is a 3.3-inch OLED display — which Oppo says is 70% larger than the competition — and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The large cover screen is customisable with widgets and animations and makes for a good preview display when taking selfies using the foldable’s 50-megapixel main camera.

Oppo’s hinge technology offers several benefits for those whose main priority for a smartphone is photography.

“It is able to easily fold flat, while any creases between the two halves of the screen are almost invisible. The Flexion Hinge can hold angles between 45 and 100 degrees,” says Oppo.

“It allows for low-angle shooting with a preview on the lower half of the main screen, or hands-free stable video calling.”

The foldable’s camera system was co-developed with Hasselblad and features a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP selfie camera with autofocus.

Oppo’s Find N2 Flip packs a 4,300mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 44W. With Oppo’s SuperVOOC charging technology, the device can charge from flat to 50% in 23 minutes.

Regarding performance, the smartphone packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+ chipset, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

“Despite its compact size, Find N2 Flip packs a palm and pocket-friendly, feature-rich punch, upgrading the flip phone experience in all areas,” Oppo’s head of operations and go-to markets in South Africa, Liam Fourie, said.

The flip phone is available from all South African network providers from R1,199 per month.

A MyBroadband staff member got hands-on time with the foldable smartphone at its European launch at the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Images are included below.

The hinge mechanism felt very smooth and durable, and the screen is lined with a rubber bumper so the two halves of the main display don’t come into contact with one another when the phone is folded.

One of the stand-out features is the ability to use gestures to take stable selfies using the phone’s primary camera.

With the phone placed on a surface in front of you and its primary camera and cover screen oriented towards you, you can raise your hand to the camera to snap a selfie.

The large cover screen also gives a great preview of what to expect from the selfie.

Oppo Find N2 Flip