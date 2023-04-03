WhatsApp rolling out revamped text editor

WhatsApp is testing a revamped text editor in its latest Android beta that lets users edit images, videos, and GIFs using new tools and fonts, WABetaInfo reports.

The feature is also in development for WhatsApp’s iOS beta. However, it hasn’t been released to iOS beta testers, while the Android version of the editor is available to some users.

Android beta testers can open the text editor to see if the new version is available for their account. If active, these users get access to the following features:

The ability to easily switch between fonts by tapping one of the options shown above the keyboard;

The ability to align text to the left, right, or centre;

A background colour palette which makes it possible for users to set their background colour; and,

New font choices, including Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze.

It should be noted that the text editor previously allowed users to swap fonts. However, the newer version simplifies the process and includes a broader selection of fonts.

Android beta testers who don’t have access to the new editor yet should get the update in the coming weeks.

It is currently available for some Android beta testers and companies using WhatsApp Business.

In addition to new text editing features for images, videos, and GIFs, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on adding the ability to edit sent messages on the platform.

A feature preview in the Android beta version 2.22.20.14 revealed that users would be given 15 minutes to change their message.

Once changed, it will also include an “Edited” description to the left of the message’s timestamp to notify readers of the modified message.

Now read: Midjourney AI image generator shuts down free trials due to abuse