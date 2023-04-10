Best two-year smartphone contracts under R500

South Africans looking for a new smartphone contract have several options from which to choose for less than R500 a month over two years.

MyBroadband compared some of the best smartphone contracts in South Africa for less than R500 a month over 24 months from Cell C, MTN, Telkom and Vodacom.

While most of the contract devices listed are either older generation smartphones, there are some notable inclusions, such as Samsung’s latest Galaxy A series smartphone — the Galaxy A54 and A34.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 256GB is available on Vodacom’s RED Core 600MB plan for R479 a month over 24 months, while customers can get the lower-specced A34 on Telkom’s FreeMe 3GB plan for R458 a month over two years.

Besides Samsung, the devices listed come from brands like Honor, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, and Hisense.

It should be noted that we focused on data-centric contracts for this comparison. Telkom offers the highest data allocations in the price bracket with its FreeMe bundles, broken down as follows:

Telkom FreeMe 1.5GB — 1GB All-network data, 250MB WhatsApp data, and 250MB streaming data;

— 1GB All-network data, 250MB WhatsApp data, and 250MB streaming data; Telkom FreeMe 3GB — 2GB All-network data, 500MB WhatsApp data, and 500MB streaming data; and,

— 2GB All-network data, 500MB WhatsApp data, and 500MB streaming data; and, Telkom FreeMe 6GB — 4GB All-network data, 1GB WhatsApp data, and 1GB streaming data.

For reference, Vodacom’s RED Core 600MB plan offers 600MB of anytime data and 600MB of Night Owl data.

While most of the contracts listed offer SMS allocations in addition to minutes and data, MTN’s Mega Gigs XS packages don’t include any SMSes.

However, its data allocation includes 500MB of social data, which can be used to message people on WhatsApp.

Comparisons of 24-month contract offerings from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom are summarised below.