Google’s Pixel 7a could cost around R1,000 more than its predecessor

The upgrades for Google’s upcoming Pixel 7a smartphone could push up the cost of the handset by $50 (R914, excl. VAT) over its predecessor, 9to5Google reports.

The mid-ranger is rumoured to get several feature upgrades over the Pixel 6a, including a 90Hz display, 64-megapixel primary camera, and wireless charging.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7a at its I/O 2023 event on 10 May, and customers likely won’t have to wait long for the device, with rumours suggesting it will be available for purchase from 11 May.

9to5Google says it can confirm that the Pixel 7a will cost $499 (R9,126) at launch.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 6a launched at $449 (R8,211), but shipping for the device only commenced two weeks after the launch event.

Google will reportedly continue to sell the Pixel 6a at a discounted price to compensate for the higher cost of the Pixel 7a.

However, whether Google will extend software update support for the older handset is unclear.

The Pixel 7a will feature an upgraded 64-megapixel primary camera flanked by a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens.

It also retains several features from the Pixel 7 series, including the Tensor G2 SoC, the 90Hz display, and wireless charging capabilities.

Now read: Private 5G network smartphones launching in South Africa