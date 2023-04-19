Google Pixel Fold could launch in May — with a R32,700 price tag

Google could debut its first foldable smartphone — the Pixel Fold — at its I/O event on Wednesday, 10 May 2023, according to tipster Jon Prosser.

The device will likely leave a big hole in customers’ pockets as it is rumoured to carry a price tag of $1,799 (R32,700, excl. VAT), the same price as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to the leak, the Pixel Fold will be available for pre-order on the day of the event, with carrier availability expected to come on 30 May.

Prosser says the device will be officially released on 27 June.

Rumours of the foldable phone’s specifications have started to surface in recent months, with The Elec reporting that it could feature a “new type of OLED display” carrying the codename M13.

However, it is unclear how the display differs from the OLED display in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

A significant concern surrounding the device is the SoC it will feature. The Pixel Fold will likely be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip — the same chip found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

While the Tensor G2 offers impressive performance, it is largely outperformed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 featured in other Android flagships, according to Android Central.

Moreover, Samsung’s next-generation foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — will likely land later this year, offering an improved experience over the previous generation and potentially a more powerful chip.

Google I/O 2023 will likely also see the announcement of the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Tablet.