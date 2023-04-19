Xiaomi 13 Ultra features a quad-camera system powered by Leica

Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship smartphone — the 13 Ultra — features four Leica sensors in its rear camera configurations, with the primary shooter being a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor.

According to The Verge, the remaining cameras include 50-megapixel ultrawide, periscope, and telephoto sensors. The periscope and telephoto shooters feature five times and 3.2 times zoom, respectively.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and is configurable with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

It supports USB 3.2 with a transfer speed of up to 5Gbps, which is ten times faster than its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It also supports up to 4K 60Hz of DisplayPort video output.

The smartphone features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 3,200×1,440-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Xiaomi’s 13 Ultra has a slightly larger battery than its predecessor at 5,000mAh, and it can be charged from flat to full in 35 minutes with the manufacturer’s 90W fast charger.

The handset features IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and the metallic unibody comprises a nano-tech material which is UV resistant and has anti-bacterial properties.

It has a new loop-shaped vapour cooling chamber that uses several liquid channels to cool the device, primarily when shooting 4K video.

Xiaomi’s 13 Ultra is available for pre-order in China, with prices starting from 5,999 yuan (approximately R15,900), and it is unclear when it will reach international markets.

Specifications and images of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra are provided below.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra