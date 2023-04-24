Possible Google Pixel Fold hands-on footage leaks online

A Google Pixel Fold video appears to have leaked online just a few weeks before its expected launch.

Video footage posted by reliable tipster Kuba Wojciechowski shows someone having hands-on time with the device. However, there isn’t much shown to distinguish the device as a Google Pixel Fold.

The device in the video features no logos or distinctive design touches, such as the big camera bar associated with the company’s latest flagship devices.

The Verge notes that the leak could just as easily be a Samsung device as Google’s forthcoming foldable.

Based on the footage, the foldable smartphone features a punch-hole selfie camera in the front display, large internal bezels, and a folding display with rounded corners.

Wojciechowski told The Verge that the only other information he can share regarding the leak is that the video is over a month old.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Fold at its I/O event on 10 May 2023, with pre-orders set to open that same day. The device is rumoured to have a price tag of $1,799 (R32,600, excl. VAT).

It features a 5.8-inch display when folded, with the internal display measuring 7.6 inches when unfolded. It will pack the Google Tensor G2 SoC — the same chip featured in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google reportedly plans to market the battery as lasting 24 hours on a single charge, and promise “the most durable hinge on a foldable.”