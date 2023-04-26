Samsung could launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 early this year — report

Samsung may hold its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year and shortly after Google’s Pixel Fold smartphone goes on sale, SamMobile reports.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is usually held in early August and has seen the launch of several devices, including Samsung’s foldables, in previous years.

However, rumours suggest that Samsung could hold the event in late July 2023.

With Google launching the Pixel Fold at its I/O 2023 event in May, Samsung’s decision to move its event could close the gap between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Pixel Fold.

The two devices are expected to be competitors in markets where Google’s Pixel devices are available, with the Pixel Fold boasting a durable hinge, water resistance, and large displays.

Google does not sell its Pixel range in South Africa, although parallel importers often bring its devices to the country.

A possible point of concern for Pixel fans could be the Fold’s chipset — Google’s Tensor G2 SoC.

While the Tensor G2 offers impressive performance, it is largely outperformed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 featured in other Android flagships, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed which chip it will use in the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

However, with the previous generation having shipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, it won’t be surprising if the Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs the latest top-tier Snapdragon chip.

Pricing rumours for the device suggest it will cost $1,799 (R32,902, excl. VAT). It should be noted that the price is similar to that of the base Galaxy Z Fold 4 at launch.

Meanwhile, Samsung is said to have made some notable changes to its foldables, with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumoured to feature a new hinge design and a thinner chassis.

Samsung is also expected to announce other devices at its event, such as the new Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and possibly the Galaxy Tab S9 series.