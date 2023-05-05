WhatsApp launches new polls and media features

WhatsApp has started rolling out new features for polls and media-sharing on its popular chat app.

Polls will get three new features to better help groups gather information and make decisions together.

Firstly, a new toggle for “allow multiple answers” will let poll creators limit participants to a single vote per question.

Secondly, WhatsApp has added a filter for polls in the app’s search section, making it easier to find them later on.

Lastly, poll creators will get notifications every time someone votes in their poll to help them keep track of the poll’s results.

The other new features are focused on captions in media and documents shared with contacts.

WhatsApp first launched the ability to forward media with captions in January 2023.

With the latest update, users will be given the option to keep, delete, or rewrite the text caption that accompanies a photo.

In addition, they will be able to add captions to photos and videos without text. The latter will also be available when sharing documents.

WhatsApp said these features have already started rolling out globally and would be available to all users in the coming weeks.