Best smartphones under R3,000 in South Africa

15 May 2023

The budget smartphone segment in South Africa is teeming with highly-capable devices at affordable prices.

MyBroadband looked for the best smartphones you can buy from reputable local tech retailers for less than R3,000 in May 2023.

While the premium category tends to be dominated by the likes of Apple, Huawei, Samsung, and Xiaomi, we found the range of competition at the entry level was far greater.

Nine brands were represented across the ten Android models we identified.

The only manufacturer with more than one model on our list was Samsung, the world’s leading smartphone maker.

It also had the cheapest option — the Samsung Galaxy A04E — with rather impressive specifications for a price tag of R1,799.

However, it lacks the biometric security and more powerful cameras of models going for over R2,000.

Impressively, we found several smartphones under R3,000 with screen refresh rates of 90Hz, higher than the displays on Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Other useful features in budget smartphones that have been long gone from flagship and even newer mid-range smartphones are 3.5mm audio jacks and support for expandable storage with microSD cards.

Below are some of the best budget smartphones you can buy in South Africa for under R3,000.

It should be noted that we only considered models released in 2022 and 2023.

Interested budget buyers can also look into older mid-range or much older flagship smartphones for below R3,000.

However, be aware that many of these will no longer receive feature or security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A04E — R1,799

Samsung Galaxy A04E
OS Android 12
Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics None
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
15W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm (188g)
Price R1,799

Honor X5 — R2,399

Honor X5
OS Android 12 Go
Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
CPU Mediatek MT6762 Helio G25
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 256GB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
Connectivity LTE
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics None
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
5W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 164 x 75.6 x 8.9mm (193g)
Price R2,399

Samsung Galaxy A04s — R2,499

Samsung Galaxy A04s
OS Android 12, upgradeable to Android 13
Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Exynos 850
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to
Rear camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Connectivity LTE
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
15W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 164.7 x 76.7 x 9.1mm (195g)
Price R2,499

Poco C40 — R2,599

Poco C40
OS Android 11
Display 6.71-inch 720 x 1,650 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU JLQ JR510
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 6,000mAh
18W wired
Dimensions and weight 169.6 x 76.6 x 9.2mm (204g)
Price R2,599

ZTE Blade A72 Lite — R2,599

ZTE Blade A72 Lite
OS Android 11
Display 6.75-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Unisoc SC9863A
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB, microSD up to 512GB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 6,000mAh
22.5W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 168 x 77.5 x 9.4mm (214g)
Price R2,599

Vivo Y02s — R2,799

Vivo Y02s
OS Android 12
Display 6.51-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics None
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
10W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 164 x 76 x 8.2mm (182g)
Price R2,799

Tecno Spark 8C — R2,949

Tecno Spark 8C
OS Android 11 Go
Display 6.6-inch 720 x 1,612 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Unspecified
RAM 2GB
Storage 128GB, microSD up to 128GB
Rear camera 13MP + QVGA
Front camera 8MP
Ports Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Unspecified Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
Dimensions and weight 164.6 x 76 x 9mm (unspecified weight)
Price R2,949

Mobicel R9 Pro — R2,999

Mobicel R9 Pro
OS Android 12
Display 6.52-inch 720 x 1,600
CPU Unknown 8-core processor
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB, microSD up to 256GB
Rear camera 50MP + depth sensor
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
Dimensions and weight Unspecified
Price R2,999

Oppo A17K — R2,999

Oppo A17K
OS Android 12
Display 6.56-inch 720 x 1,612 LCD WITH 60hZ REFRESH RATE
CPU Mediatek MT6765 Helio G35
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3mm (189g)
Price R2,999

 Xiaomi Redmi 12C — R2,999

Xiaomi Redmi 12C
OS Android 12
Display 6.71-inch 720 x 1,650 LCD
CPU Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 50MP + depth sensor
Front camera 5MP
Ports Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
10W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8mm (192g)
Price R2,999 (includes 10,000mAh power bank)

Now read: Why scrolling in the bathroom is a bad idea

Share your thoughts: Best smartphones under R3,000 in Sou…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Best smartphones under R3,000 in South Africa