Best smartphones under R3,000 in South Africa

The budget smartphone segment in South Africa is teeming with highly-capable devices at affordable prices.
MyBroadband looked for the best smartphones you can buy from reputable local tech retailers for less than R3,000 in May 2023.
While the premium category tends to be dominated by the likes of Apple, Huawei, Samsung, and Xiaomi, we found the range of competition at the entry level was far greater.
Nine brands were represented across the ten Android models we identified.
The only manufacturer with more than one model on our list was Samsung, the world’s leading smartphone maker.
It also had the cheapest option — the Samsung Galaxy A04E — with rather impressive specifications for a price tag of R1,799.
However, it lacks the biometric security and more powerful cameras of models going for over R2,000.
Impressively, we found several smartphones under R3,000 with screen refresh rates of 90Hz, higher than the displays on Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
Other useful features in budget smartphones that have been long gone from flagship and even newer mid-range smartphones are 3.5mm audio jacks and support for expandable storage with microSD cards.
Below are some of the best budget smartphones you can buy in South Africa for under R3,000.
It should be noted that we only considered models released in 2022 and 2023.
Interested budget buyers can also look into older mid-range or much older flagship smartphones for below R3,000.
However, be aware that many of these will no longer receive feature or security updates.
Samsung Galaxy A04E — R1,799
|Samsung Galaxy A04E
|OS
|Android 12
|Display
|6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|None
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
15W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm (188g)
|Price
|R1,799
Honor X5 — R2,399
|Honor X5
|OS
|Android 12 Go
|Display
|6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio G25
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 256GB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Connectivity
|LTE
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|None
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
5W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164 x 75.6 x 8.9mm (193g)
|Price
|R2,399
Samsung Galaxy A04s — R2,499
|Samsung Galaxy A04s
|OS
|Android 12, upgradeable to Android 13
|Display
|6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Exynos 850
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to
|Rear camera
|50MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Connectivity
|LTE
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
15W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164.7 x 76.7 x 9.1mm (195g)
|Price
|R2,499
Poco C40 — R2,599
|Poco C40
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.71-inch 720 x 1,650 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|JLQ JR510
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|6,000mAh
18W wired
|Dimensions and weight
|169.6 x 76.6 x 9.2mm (204g)
|Price
|R2,599
ZTE Blade A72 Lite — R2,599
|ZTE Blade A72 Lite
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.75-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Unisoc SC9863A
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|6,000mAh
22.5W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|168 x 77.5 x 9.4mm (214g)
|Price
|R2,599
Vivo Y02s — R2,799
|Vivo Y02s
|OS
|Android 12
|Display
|6.51-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|None
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
10W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164 x 76 x 8.2mm (182g)
|Price
|R2,799
Tecno Spark 8C — R2,949
|Tecno Spark 8C
|OS
|Android 11 Go
|Display
|6.6-inch 720 x 1,612 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Unspecified
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD up to 128GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + QVGA
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Unspecified Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|164.6 x 76 x 9mm (unspecified weight)
|Price
|R2,949
Mobicel R9 Pro — R2,999
|Mobicel R9 Pro
|OS
|Android 12
|Display
|6.52-inch 720 x 1,600
|CPU
|Unknown 8-core processor
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD up to 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + depth sensor
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|Unspecified
|Price
|R2,999
Oppo A17K — R2,999
|Oppo A17K
|OS
|Android 12
|Display
|6.56-inch 720 x 1,612 LCD WITH 60hZ REFRESH RATE
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio G35
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3mm (189g)
|Price
|R2,999
Xiaomi Redmi 12C — R2,999
|Xiaomi Redmi 12C
|OS
|Android 12
|Display
|6.71-inch 720 x 1,650 LCD
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|50MP + depth sensor
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
10W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8mm (192g)
|Price
|R2,999 (includes 10,000mAh power bank)
