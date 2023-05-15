Best smartphones under R3,000 in South Africa

The budget smartphone segment in South Africa is teeming with highly-capable devices at affordable prices.

MyBroadband looked for the best smartphones you can buy from reputable local tech retailers for less than R3,000 in May 2023.

While the premium category tends to be dominated by the likes of Apple, Huawei, Samsung, and Xiaomi, we found the range of competition at the entry level was far greater.

Nine brands were represented across the ten Android models we identified.

The only manufacturer with more than one model on our list was Samsung, the world’s leading smartphone maker.

It also had the cheapest option — the Samsung Galaxy A04E — with rather impressive specifications for a price tag of R1,799.

However, it lacks the biometric security and more powerful cameras of models going for over R2,000.

Impressively, we found several smartphones under R3,000 with screen refresh rates of 90Hz, higher than the displays on Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Other useful features in budget smartphones that have been long gone from flagship and even newer mid-range smartphones are 3.5mm audio jacks and support for expandable storage with microSD cards.

Below are some of the best budget smartphones you can buy in South Africa for under R3,000.

It should be noted that we only considered models released in 2022 and 2023.

Interested budget buyers can also look into older mid-range or much older flagship smartphones for below R3,000.

However, be aware that many of these will no longer receive feature or security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A04E — R1,799

Samsung Galaxy A04E OS Android 12 Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics None Battery and charging 5,000mAh

15W wired charging Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm (188g) Price R1,799

Honor X5 — R2,399

Honor X5 OS Android 12 Go Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD CPU Mediatek MT6762 Helio G25 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 256GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Ports Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Connectivity LTE Dual SIM Yes Biometrics None Battery and charging 5,000mAh

5W wired charging Dimensions and weight 164 x 75.6 x 8.9mm (193g) Price R2,399

Samsung Galaxy A04s — R2,499

Samsung Galaxy A04s OS Android 12, upgradeable to Android 13 Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate CPU Exynos 850 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to Rear camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity LTE Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh

15W wired charging Dimensions and weight 164.7 x 76.7 x 9.1mm (195g) Price R2,499

Poco C40 — R2,599

Poco C40 OS Android 11 Display 6.71-inch 720 x 1,650 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU JLQ JR510 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 6,000mAh

18W wired Dimensions and weight 169.6 x 76.6 x 9.2mm (204g) Price R2,599

ZTE Blade A72 Lite — R2,599

ZTE Blade A72 Lite OS Android 11 Display 6.75-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate CPU Unisoc SC9863A RAM 3GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 6,000mAh

22.5W wired charging Dimensions and weight 168 x 77.5 x 9.4mm (214g) Price R2,599

Vivo Y02s — R2,799

Vivo Y02s OS Android 12 Display 6.51-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics None Battery and charging 5,000mAh

10W wired charging Dimensions and weight 164 x 76 x 8.2mm (182g) Price R2,799

Tecno Spark 8C — R2,949

Tecno Spark 8C OS Android 11 Go Display 6.6-inch 720 x 1,612 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate CPU Unspecified RAM 2GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 128GB Rear camera 13MP + QVGA Front camera 8MP Ports Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE Connectivity Unspecified Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh Dimensions and weight 164.6 x 76 x 9mm (unspecified weight) Price R2,949

Mobicel R9 Pro — R2,999

Mobicel R9 Pro OS Android 12 Display 6.52-inch 720 x 1,600 CPU Unknown 8-core processor RAM 4GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 256GB Rear camera 50MP + depth sensor Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh Dimensions and weight Unspecified Price R2,999

Oppo A17K — R2,999

Oppo A17K OS Android 12 Display 6.56-inch 720 x 1,612 LCD WITH 60hZ REFRESH RATE CPU Mediatek MT6765 Helio G35 RAM 3GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Ports Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3mm (189g) Price R2,999

Xiaomi Redmi 12C — R2,999

Xiaomi Redmi 12C OS Android 12 Display 6.71-inch 720 x 1,650 LCD CPU Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 RAM 3GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 50MP + depth sensor Front camera 5MP Ports Micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh

10W wired charging Dimensions and weight 168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8mm (192g) Price R2,999 (includes 10,000mAh power bank)

