Major iPhone 15 feature cancelled

Solid-state buttons — a rumoured feature for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 line-up — may no longer come to fruition, with an Apple supplier suggesting that the necessary components will be delayed.

According to MacRumors, a shareholder letter revealed that Apple supplier Cirrus Logic said a new product the companies had discussed surrounding Cirrus Logic’s high-performance, mixed-signal (HPMS) segment wouldn’t make it to market as planned.

“Among the HPMS opportunities we have discussed, a new product that we mentioned in previous shareholder letters as being scheduled for introduction this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned,” the letter states.

Cirrus Logic’s HPMS technology includes haptic drivers for the Taptic Engine in iPhones. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said iPhone 15 Pro models would require two more haptic engines to provide feedback from solid-state buttons.

In an earlier shareholder letter, the supplier hinted that it would have supplied related components for the devices.

However, the delay means that Apple fans likely won’t see solid-state buttons on the upcoming iPhone 15 smartphones.

Kuo alluded to technical issues surrounding the implementation of solid-state buttons in April 2023.

Citing unresolved technical issues prior to mass production, Kuo said high-end iPhone 15 Pro models “will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design”.

