Huawei officially launched its latest flagship smartphone — the P60 Pro — in the Middle East and Africa on Wednesday, 10 May 2023.

Speaking at a glamourous event at the Atlantis The Royal Hotel in Dubai, Huawei Consumer BG President for the Middle East and Africa, Pablo Ning, said despite Huawei’s challenges, it would continue to invest and innovate for markets outside of China.

“Huawei will never give up overseas markets, and we remain committed to high-end global brand building,” Ning said.

The Huawei P60 Pro features a “meticulously crafted” design inspired by 18th-century French art.

The smartphone comes in two colours — the more conventional midnight black, violet, and green, and a “one-of-a-kind” Rococo Pearl.

The latter features a Mother of Pearl pattern finish, which differs on each phone.

“Huawei combined modern manufacturing techniques with traditional artisanal methods to create a texture that is unique to every single piece,” the company said.

Another prominent design element is the “Eye of Light” camera module, which puts the focus on the powerful primary lens by placing it in the middle of the camera bump and surrounding it with a thick silver ring.

Huawei has described the P60 Pro’s Ultra Lighting XMAGE camera system as a “true game-changer”.

The configuration is headlined by a 48MP primary lens with the largest physical aperture on a smartphone — f/1.4. This can be adjusted up to f4.0.

Huawei said combining the large aperture with its XD Fusion Texture Engine Software delivered “exceptional” detail across various lighting conditions.

It also comes with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and 48MP telephoto that supports highly-detailed low-light photography with vivid colours when zooming in on distant objects.

As a testament to Huawei’s claims, reputed camera review site DXOMARK tested the smartphone’s camera system and rated it as the best of any smartphone currently on the market.

The P60 Pro scored 156, exceeding the previous 153-point record of the Oppo Find X6 Pro.

The site praised the camera’s overall performance, low-light capabilities, skin tone accuracy, multi-point focus for group photos, detailed zoom, and outstanding close-up shots.

To best enjoy all of the above, the P60 Pro comes equipped with a curved 6.67-inch 1,220 x 2,700 LPTO OLED display that can adapt its refresh rate up to 120Hz and deliver peak brightness of up to an astounding 1,500 nits.

Regarding processing power, the P60 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, first released in mid-2022, paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM, depending on whether you buy the 256GB or 512GB model.

For all-day usage and quick recharging, the P60 Pro features a 4,815mAh battery that can be filled from 0–100% in just over half an hour thanks to Huawei 88W wired SuperCharge.

For wireless charging, speeds can go up to 50W, faster than the wired charging on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Further enhancing practicality is its IP68 water and dust resistance and Kunlun Glass protection, which Huawei said provides 10x stronger drop resistance than on other smartphones thanks to a high-temperature nanocrystal growth process.

Our early impressions

Courtesy of Huawei in South Africa, MyBroadband has had some hands-on time with the P60 Pro in the past few weeks.

We had no qualms agreeing with DXOMARK on the incredible capabilities of the phone’s advanced camera system, which delivered stunning photos and videos shot after shot.

Other standout elements were its striking yet pragmatic design, long-lasting battery life, and fast charging.

On the software side, there is no official Google Mobile Services support, as has been the case on all recent Huawei smartphones.

However, we could use the most popular Google apps — including YouTube and Google Maps — without issues.

More details on this will be available in our full review, which will be published soon.

South African availability and specifications

Huawei has confirmed that the P60 Pro will launch in South Africa in the next few days.

Local pricing will also be revealed in due course.

The table below summarises the full specifications of the Huawei P60 Pro.