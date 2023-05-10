Google launches Pixel Fold — the thinnest foldable yet

Google launched its first foldable smartphone — the Pixel Fold — at its I/O event on Wednesday, 10 May 2023.

The foldable boasts Google’s Tensor G2 processor, a 7.6-inch inner display, and according to Google, has “the most durable hinge on a foldable”.

According to Google’s senior vice president for devices and services, Rick Osterloh, the Pixel Fold is the thinnest foldable on the market.

“It combines Tensor G2, Android innovation, and AI for an incredible phone that unfolds into an incredible compact tablet,” he said.

“It’s the only foldable engineered by Google to adapt to how you want to use it. When it’s unfolded, it’s our thinnest phone yet and the thinnest foldable on the market.”

The Pixel Fold’s design features what Google describes as a 180-degree fluid friction hinge that can fold completely flat. Osterloh said the hinge is the most durable in a foldable.

“We’ve extensively tested the hinge to be the most durable of any foldable,” he said.

Regarding durability, the Pixel Fold combines Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and IPX8 water resistance to protect it from scratches, dust, and water.

The 5.8-inch OLED cover display boasts a 2,092 x 1,080-pixel resolution with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

When unfolded, the inner display measures 7.6 inches and features a 2,400 x 1,080-pixel OLED with the same refresh rate.

The inner display features a split-screen mode for multitasking and lets users drag and drop files between different apps.

“Use the Taskbar to easily switch between your apps or drag a compatible app into split-screen mode to multitask with two apps side-by-side,” said Google Pixel product manager George Hwang.

“When in split-screen, you can easily drag and drop files across different apps, like Google Photos to Messages and Slides.”

Regarding performance, the Pixel Fold packs Google’s Tensor G2 SoC, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Google’s Pixel smartphones are renowned for their camera tech and photography capabilities.

To stay true to its reputation, Google fitted the Pixel Fold with a 48-megapixel primary camera, combined with 10.8MP ultrawide and 10.8MP telephoto lenses.

The system supports all of Google’s Pixel camera features, including Super Res, Real Tone, Night Shift, and Portrait Photography.

“With Rear Camera Selfie on Pixel Fold, you can get the highest quality selfie on a Pixel ever,” said Hwang.

“Use the exterior screen as your viewfinder and the 48-megapixel main camera to get an amazing selfie.”

“Plus, you can use Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur in Google Photos to help get your pictures looking just right,” he added.

The Pixel Fold is shipping with Android 13 and will get Android 14 when it launches later this year.

Pricing and availability

The Pixel Fold is available for pre-order in the US today, starting at $1,799 (R34,000 excl. VAT).

The device is available in either Obsidian or Porcelain, and shipping will commence on 27 June 2023. It will be available from carriers from 30 May.

Historically, Google hasn’t shipped its Pixel smartphones to South Africa, meaning residents looking to get a hold of the device will have to take alternate routes to get one.

Specifications and images of Google’s Pixel Fold are included below.

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold OS Android 13 Display Main: 7.6-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 5.8-inch 2,092 x 1,080-pixel OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate CPU Google Tensor G2 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Rear Camera 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.8MP Inner Camera 8MP Front Camera 9.5MP Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, BlueTooth 5.2 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,727 mAh, 30W fast charging Price $1,799 (R34,000 excl. VAT)

