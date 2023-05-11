Google launches Pixel 7a

Google launched its latest mid-range smartphone — the Pixel 7a — at its I/O event on Wednesday, 10 May 2023, and the company describes the phone as being “packed with value”.

As with tradition, the Pixel 7a features a similar form factor to the company’s previous top-tier devices, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Regarding design, the handset is IP67-rated for protection against scratches, water, and dust and features a 6.1-inch display protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

The OLED display offers a 2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution with an adaptive refresh rate — which Google calls Smooth Display — up to 90Hz.

An aluminium frame surrounds the display, and the back of the device is made of plastic.

Google’s Pixel 7a ships with Android 13 and is powered by the same processor packed into the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — Google’s Tensor G2 chip.

“Meet Google Pixel 7a, our latest A-Series phone that delivers all the helpfulness of Google for less,” said Google.

“It’s built with Google Tensor G2, our flagship processor, and Titan M2, our dedicated security chip, making it faster, more efficient and more secure.”

The Tensor G2 processor is supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The rear camera system comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

Pixel 7a’s 64-megapixel primary camera is a significant upgrade over the Pixel 6a, which features a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor. It is also higher-resolution than the Pixel 7’s primary shooter.

The high-resolution sensor has allowed Google to introduce Super-Res zoom to the Pixel A series. Users can also access Pixel Camera AI features like Night Sight, Photo Unblur, and Long Exposure.

Regarding battery and charging specs, the Pixel 7a is the first Pixel A-series device to get wireless charging.

The 4,385mAh battery can be filled using 18W fast or 7.5W wireless charging.

Pricing and availability

Google hasn’t stayed true to its reputation when it comes to pricing. The launch price for the Pixel 7a is $50 (±R945) more than last year’s Pixel 6a.

However, the device features a far superior processor and a slew of imaging enhancements, meaning the higher price may be worth it.

The device is available in stores in the US for $499 (R9,400 excl. VAT). Customers can choose from Charcoal, Sea, Snow, or a Google Store-exclusive Coral for the colouring of their device.

Specifications and images of the Google Pixel 7a are provided below.

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a OS Android 13 Display 6.1-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel OLED with up to 90Hz refresh rate CPU Google Tensor G2 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 64MP + 13MP Front Camera 13MP Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,385mAh, 18W fast charging Price $499 (R9,400 excl. VAT)

