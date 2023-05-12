These photos show why the Huawei P60 Pro has the best-rated smartphone camera in the world

Huawei recently reclaimed its position as the maker of the world’s top-performing smartphone camera thanks to the P60 Pro.

Reputed camera review site DxOMark has given the flagship smartphone a top score of 156.

That makes it better than the previous chart leaders — the Oppo Find X6 Pro and Honor Magic5 Pro.

It also outshines better-known flagships like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Powering the P60 Pro’s incredible photographic capabilities is a triple camera system that consists of the following lenses:

48MP Ultra Lighting Camera with f/1.4–f/4.0 aperture and optical image stabilisation (centre)

48MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera with f2.1 aperture and optical image stabilisation (left/bottom)

13MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera with f2.2 aperture (right/top)

While MyBroadband and other tech websites have high regard for DxOMark’s smartphone camera reviews, it’s always good to confirm benchmarks with your own hands-on testing.

Huawei provided a P60 Pro to try out for several weeks before the smartphone’s local rollout.

We had several opportunities to get some stunning shots — during visits to Strand and Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape and a trip to Dubai with Huawei for the launch of the P60 Pro in the Middle East and Africa.

Below are the results of our various photographic expeditions.

All these photos were taken with the default “Original” XMAGE setting to get an image as close as possible to real-life. “Vivid” and “Bright” colour options are also available.

General exterior and interior photos

Zoom tests

Night-time shots

Super Macro close-ups