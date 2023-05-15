Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cover leak suggests shape, flash change

Tipster Ice Universe has leaked what appears to be a case for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, indicating no significant design changes with the company’s new foldable.

The only noticeable difference between the case Ice Universe shared and a case for the 2022 foldable is a small hole cutout next to the rear camera cutout, presumably for an LED flash.

This indicates that Samsung has removed the LED flash from the camera module — where it was located in the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Apart from the new cutout, nothing else distinguishes the cases from one another. However, the dimensions may have changed.

According to AndroidCentral, the new foldable could shave almost a millimetre off of its thickness, with a leak revealing supposed dimensions for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The leak claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will measure 13.4mm thick when folded — 0.8mm than the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 14.2mm.

It might also be the first Galaxy Z Fold device that folds completely flat, thanks to Samsung’s rumoured waterdrop hinge.

Samsung could face competition from Google’s Pixel Fold, which also features a hinge that enables both halves to fold completely flat.

Google launched the Pixel Fold — the company’s first foldable — during its I/O event on Wednesday, 10 May 2023.

It appears that Google wants to compete directly with Samsung, with the Google Pixel Fold launching at the same price as Samsung’s previous generation Galaxy Z Fold — $1,799 (R34,200, excl. VAT).

Now read: How much data Vodacom smartphone users consume