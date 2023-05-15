WhatsApp testing edit button

WhatsApp is testing the ability to edit sent messages within chats and groups in its latest Android beta, WABetaInfo reports.

The feature is available to some users in the latest version of the beta, enabling testers to edit messages after they’ve been sent. However, there’s a catch — the feature is only available within 15 minutes of sending.

Users with access who select a message within 15 minutes after it was sent will see the edit button, and there is no limit to how many times you can edit a message.

According to WABetaInfo, the 15-minute limit is in place as the feature is meant for correcting typos, and allowing edits to older messages could compromise a conversation’s integrity.

It also reported that, for now, it isn’t possible to edit messages that you sent from a different device. Essentially, you can only edit messages on the device from which they were sent.

Participants in your conversations can tell if you have edited a message, as WhatsApp will add an “edited” label in the message bubble.

The edit messages feature is available to select beta testers and will roll out to more users over the coming days.

