Samsung could launch its new foldables in July

Samsung could launch its next round of foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 — on 26 July 2023, with the company bringing its Galaxy Unpacked forward by a couple of weeks, Korean news publication The Chosun Ilbo reports.

The company held the launch event for its previous generation of foldables on 10 August 2022, but this year, the devices could be available in stores as early as 11 August.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumoured to be the company’s thinnest book-style foldable — considerably thinner than the previous generation. It will likely feature the same 6.2-inch cover display and 7.6-inch inner display.

Both the Fold 5 and Flip 5 will feature Samsung’s new “water drop” hinge, allowing for a less noticeable crease and thinner devices when folded.

They will also pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC — the same chip in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series — offering significant performance and efficiency improvements over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the previous generation.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will sport a larger cover display than last year’s model, measuring 3.4 inches and offering a 748 x 720-pixel resolution.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Rumours suggest it will feature up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The lower-specced Galaxy Tab S9 will likely have up to 12GB of RAM.

The company’s decision to bring its launch event forward could relate to increased competition in the foldable segment.

In previous years, it only had a few rivals in the market, such as the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 and the Motorola Razr.

However, it faces a new challenger in the Google Pixel Fold this year, which the tech giant says has the most durable hinge in a foldable.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in the Samsung foldables is expected to outperform the Tensor G2 in the Pixel Fold, interested buyers now have a new option from which to choose.