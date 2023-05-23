Big new WhatsApp feature launched

WhatsApp has started rolling out a feature that has been among the most highly requested by users in recent years — the ability to edit sent messages.

Since WhatsApp’s launch in November 2009, users who made spelling mistakes or other errors in a text message had to send a follow-up text to correct or clarify their communication.

Since 2017, users have also had the option to delete an entire message and resend a revised version.

WABetaInfo previously reported the popular chat app first began working on the ability to edit messages in that same year, but that project was canned after only a few days in development.

However, in June 2022, the same publication learnt that WhatsApp had again revived the feature, with an edit button for fixing typos and changing content in messages being tested internally.

It rolled the button out to users of the WhatsApp Beta for Android around two weeks ago, with iOS beta users getting it a few days later.

Evidently, the beta testing has delivered satisfactory results, and WhatsApp is now ready to take the feature public.

In an announcement posted late on Monday, 22 May 2023, the popular chat app said that editing sent messages would give users more control over their chats.

In addition to allowing users to correct typos and other errors, editing will enable adding more context within the same message instead of requiring an additional text.

The “Edit” button can be accessed by long-pressing a sent message. It will appear in the same menu with the “Info” and “Copy” options.

On Android, this menu can currently be accessed by clicking on the kebab (“three-dot”) menu in the top-right corner of a chat window.

On iOS, the menu will pop up when a user long-presses a message, as shown in the screenshots below.

Users will have 15 minutes to change their sent message to avoid potential abuse of the feature.

For additional transparency, amended messages will have an “Edited” label next to their updated timestamp.

However, no edit history will be available, so recipients won’t be able to view edited messages in their original form.

WhatsApp added that all edited messages are protected by end-to-end encryption, as is currently the case with all personal messages, media and calls.

The feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

At the time of publication, MyBroadband employees running the latest version of WhatsApp for Android on a Samsung Galaxy S22 and WhatsApp for iOS on an iPhone 13 Pro Max did not yet have the feature.

