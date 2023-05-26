WhatsApp working on hiding phone numbers with unique usernames

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to set a custom username like the handles people use on Twitter, Reddit, and Telegram, WABetaInfo reports.

The publication explained that the feature could provide users with an additional layer of privacy.

Firstly, it could enable other WhatsApp users to search for and find contacts using only their chosen username, instead of having to know their number.

In addition, WhatsApp users could talk with business accounts without exposing their phone numbers.

However, because the feature is still a work in progress, it is unclear exactly how it will function.

What is currently known is that users will be able to set their custom handle in the Profile section of Settings.

WABetaInfo expects the custom username feature to become available for WhatsApp beta users in a future update before being rolled out to general users.

Below is a screenshot of the feature from an unreleased build of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is also working on a redesigned interface for the app’s Settings page.

WABetaInfo reported the current build includes three new shortcuts for “Profile”, “Privacy”, and “Contacts”.

It also adds Starred Messages to the settings page on Android, something which is already featured in the iOS version.

The various sections have also been reorganised to allow for easier navigation.

