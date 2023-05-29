Realme launches in South Africa — with smartphones from R2,499

Realme has announced the official launch of its smartphones in South Africa, offering a broad range of high-spec, budget-friendly handsets in the country.

It also plans to sell smart TVs, smart bulbs, wearables, headphones, speakers, wireless earbuds, and power banks in South Africa.

The company describes itself as “the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand” and says its devices will surely be a hit among Gen-Z users between the ages of 18 and 25.

“Gen-Z is leading the charge in determining the value and direction of creative content,” said Realme account lead Gareth Clarke.

“And they are looking for cost-effective ways of creating that content, which is where Realme comes in. Our smartphones are very affordable, high-tech and aesthetically pleasing to this market.”

Among its range of smartphones is the C-Series, which Realme describes as “a product line with flagship standard” and includes the C55 and C30s handsets.

The Realme C55 has a recommended retail price of R5,999 and features a 64MP camera, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

The C30s is tailored for smaller budgets and packs a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

Although the C-Series line of smartphones carries entry-level status, Realme says it hasn’t compromised on the quality of the devices.

“Our intention is to exceed users’ expectations and to raise the benchmark on the entry-level phone market, ensuring that we retain the ‘champion’ title within the segment,” said Clarke.

“In other markets around the world, we have seen our devices gain traction among young consumers looking for a top-quality entry-level smartphone that is affordable. We expect the South African market to behave similarly.”

Realme sees a significant opportunity in Africa, with the demand for low-cost devices on the continent rising substantially.

Citing the International Data Corporation, Realme said devices under $200 (R3,900) account for an 83.6% share of smartphone shipments worldwide.

Realme was initially established as an Oppo sub-brand and split off as its own brand in 2018.

Now read: Best budget smartphone brands in South Africa