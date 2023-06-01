Cheapest tap-to-pay enabled smartphones in South Africa — all under R3,000

There are several affordable phone options for South Africans wanting to ditch their physical wallet in favour of a tap-to-pay-enabled smartphone.

For a smartphone to be capable of making tap payments using Google Pay or Samsung Pay, they require an often overlooked feature — near-field communication (NFC).

NFC uses short-range wireless technology to enable contactless transmissions between two devices, whether between two smartphones, or a smartphone and a payment terminal.

Platforms like Google Pay and Samsung Pay leverage the technology to enable contactless payments.

While Samsung Pay has been available in South Africa for some time, Google Pay only arrived in the country in August 2022.

As a result, there is now a much broader range of devices that support tap payments available in South Africa, assuming they meet the requirements.

Besides NFC, the only requirements that smartphones must meet are the following:

Running Android version 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher

Host card emulation (HCE) support

Most recently released budget smartphones run a version of Android far newer than Lollipop. However, many of these devices don’t support NFC or HCE.

NFC is available on most older mid-range and flagship smartphones, and prices for these devices have dropped significantly over the years.

Cheapest NFC-enabled smartphones

MyBroadband perused Takealot’s smartphone listings as the platform offers the most extensive selection of smartphones available online in South Africa to determine which are the cheapest NFC-enabled smartphones available.

We only included new devices and disregarded those mentioning market-dependent NFC with an asterisk, as it is unclear whether or not it is featured on devices shipped to South Africa.

We found 15 options under R3,000, with the most expensive being R2,899.

The most affordable option is the Sony Xperia E5 LTE with 16GB of storage for R1,499. However, it is an older device that officially launched in June 2016.

It is one of the many older devices listed that feature NFC support. For reference, other notable devices and their launch dates are listed below.

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus — November 2016

November 2016 LG G4 Beat Titan — July 2015

July 2015 LG Stylus 2 — February 2016

February 2016 LG Stylus 3 — December 2016

December 2016 Samsung Galaxy J5 — June 2015

June 2015 Huawei P8 Lite — April 2015

It is important to consider that Huawei smartphones lost access to Google Services in May 2019, meaning any handset launched afterwards doesn’t officially support Google Pay, even if it is NFC-capable.

We only considered Huawei devices launched before May 2019.

Below are 15 of the cheapest NFC-enabled smartphones in South Africa.

Sony Xperia E5 16GB LTE — R1,499

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus — R1,699

LG G4 Beat Titan 8GB LTE* — R1,699

LG Stylus 2 16GB LTE* — R1,749

Samsung Galaxy J5 8GB LTE* — R1,799

ZTE Blade A31 Plus 32GB — R1,899

LG Stylus 3 16GB* — R1,999

Poco C40 64GB LTE* — R1,999

ZTE Blade A51 64GB — R1,999

Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini — R1,999

Huawei Ascend G7 — R2,099

Huawei P8 Lite 16GB — R2,199

Xiaomi Redmi 12C 64GB* — R2,499

Huawei P9 Lite 16GB LTE — R2,499

Tecno Spark 8C* — R2,899