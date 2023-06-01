Cheapest tap-to-pay enabled smartphones in South Africa — all under R3,000

There are several affordable phone options for South Africans wanting to ditch their physical wallet in favour of a tap-to-pay-enabled smartphone.
For a smartphone to be capable of making tap payments using Google Pay or Samsung Pay, they require an often overlooked feature — near-field communication (NFC).
NFC uses short-range wireless technology to enable contactless transmissions between two devices, whether between two smartphones, or a smartphone and a payment terminal.
Platforms like Google Pay and Samsung Pay leverage the technology to enable contactless payments.
While Samsung Pay has been available in South Africa for some time, Google Pay only arrived in the country in August 2022.
As a result, there is now a much broader range of devices that support tap payments available in South Africa, assuming they meet the requirements.
Besides NFC, the only requirements that smartphones must meet are the following:
- Running Android version 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher
- Host card emulation (HCE) support
Most recently released budget smartphones run a version of Android far newer than Lollipop. However, many of these devices don’t support NFC or HCE.
NFC is available on most older mid-range and flagship smartphones, and prices for these devices have dropped significantly over the years.
Cheapest NFC-enabled smartphones
MyBroadband perused Takealot’s smartphone listings as the platform offers the most extensive selection of smartphones available online in South Africa to determine which are the cheapest NFC-enabled smartphones available.
We only included new devices and disregarded those mentioning market-dependent NFC with an asterisk, as it is unclear whether or not it is featured on devices shipped to South Africa.
We found 15 options under R3,000, with the most expensive being R2,899.
The most affordable option is the Sony Xperia E5 LTE with 16GB of storage for R1,499. However, it is an older device that officially launched in June 2016.
It is one of the many older devices listed that feature NFC support. For reference, other notable devices and their launch dates are listed below.
- Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus — November 2016
- LG G4 Beat Titan — July 2015
- LG Stylus 2 — February 2016
- LG Stylus 3 — December 2016
- Samsung Galaxy J5 — June 2015
- Huawei P8 Lite — April 2015
It is important to consider that Huawei smartphones lost access to Google Services in May 2019, meaning any handset launched afterwards doesn’t officially support Google Pay, even if it is NFC-capable.
We only considered Huawei devices launched before May 2019.
Below are 15 of the cheapest NFC-enabled smartphones in South Africa.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.