Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE vs Samsung Galaxy A54 — budget smartphone showdown

Prominent smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, and Google release pricey flagship devices annually, which may be out of reach for many South Africans.

Those looking for decent performance and a much lower price tag can look to these companies’ mid-range devices, such as the iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy A54, and Google Pixel 7a.

Samsung and Google tend to revamp their mid-range handsets at a similar frequency to their flagships. However, Apple’s iPhone SE releases are more sporadic.

MyBroadband compared the latest Apple iPhone SE, the Samsung Galaxy A54, and the Google Pixel 7a in terms of performance, camera capability, and price.

For reference, the iPhone SE (2022) is currently available through iStore for R11,499, while the Samsung Galaxy A54 costs R9,999.

The Google Pixel 7a likely won’t ship to South Africa. However, it is priced at $499, which works out to approximately R9,900, excluding VAT and import duties.

Design and display

Apple’s iPhone SE takes most of its design keys from the iPhone 8 launched in September 2017.

It features a 4.7-inch LCD retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Large bezels above and below it border the display.

The iPhone SE also features the haptic home button, which it uses for authentication through Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It doesn’t pack the necessary hardware for Face ID.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 looks remarkably similar to the previous generation A53, bar a few design changes to the rear camera setup. It has a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Like the Samsung, Google’s Pixel 7a retains similar design features to the Pixel 6a, which features the iconic camera “bar” that launched with the Google Pixel 6 series.

It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor showdown

Each of the devices features one of the manufacturer’s in-house chips. The Galaxy A54 5G packs Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, the Pixel 7a has Google’s Tensor G2, and Apple’s A15 Bionic powers the iPhone SE.

As one would expect, the different processors offer varying levels of performance.

According to NanoReview, the iPhone SE achieves a single-core score of 1,741 and a multi-core score of 4,638.

On the other hand, the Pixel 7a scored 1,055 on single-core performance, and 3,223 on multi-core performance. The Samsung Galaxy A54 performed the worst, scoring 774 on single-core, and 2,704 on multi-core performance.

However, the Samsung device performed best in terms of battery efficiency, scoring 81 out of 100. The iPhone SE and Pixel 7a scored 50 and 67, respectively.

It also performed well regarding camera capabilities, losing to the Pixel 7a by two points. The iPhone SE’s camera performance scored 22 points lower than the Samsung Galaxy A54 and 24 points lower than the Pixel 7a.

According to NanoReview, the A15 Bionic in the iPhone SE allows it to offer the best experience in overall performance, scoring 72 out of 100. The Galaxy A54 and Pixel 7a scored 49 and 65, respectively.

The Exynos 1380 in the Samsung Galaxy A54 is combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the Google Pixel 7a packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Despite the higher performance score, the iPhone SE features only half the memory of its competitors and offers a choice of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage.

Camera tech

A significant aspect that many prospective smartphone buyers consider before deciding on a device is the camera quality it offers.

DXOmark — an independent benchmark website — assigns camera scores to smartphones based on their performance, and it ranks the Google Pixel 7a’s camera setup as the best of the three.

The Google device scored 133, while the Samsung Galaxy A54 and iPhone SE scored 107 and 100, respectively.

To put the Google Pixel 7a’s camera performance into perspective, it scored the same as the iPhone 14 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus — which are considerably more powerful.

Specifications for the three devices are compared in the table below.