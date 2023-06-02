Motorola unveils Moto Razr+ and Moto Razr flip phones

Motorola officially unveiled its fourth-generation lineup of foldables on 1 June 2023, and the top-tier Moto Razr+ features the largest cover screen on a flip-style smartphone.

It also launched a smaller, less powerful Moto Razr, which features a smaller cover screen and a less powerful SoC.

Internationally, these phones are known as the Moto Razr 40 Ultra (Razr+) and Moto Razr 40 (Razr).

The Razr+ packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

According to NanoReview, the chip in the Razr+ offers a higher GPU frequency than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

However, the latter offers better performance overall. It scores 21% higher than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in AnTuTu 9 benchmark tests.

AnTuTu benchmarks measure CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance.

The company claims it is the thinnest smartphone in the industry when flipped closed.

Regarding display capabilities, the Razr+ has a 6.9-inch 2,640 × 1,080-pixel internal OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The cover screen is a 3.6-inch 1,066 × 1,056-pixel OLED with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The cheaper Moto Razr features a smaller external display, while the interior screen is similar to the Razr+.

It packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It boasts a larger battery than the top-tier model at 4,200mAh.

The top-tier Razr+ will launch in the US on 23 June 2023, with a price tag of $999 (R19,400 excl. VAT). Motorola only teased the cheaper Moto Razr, and it hasn’t revealed a US launch date or price.

Preorders for the flagship device open on 16 June.