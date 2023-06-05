Vivo launches V27 5G and V27e — South African pricing and details

Vivo has unveiled the V27 series — comprising the V27 5G and V27e — ahead of its South African launch event on Tuesday, 6 June 2023.

The company says its new smartphones boast powerful performance and camera capabilities and feature its exclusive Aura Light Portrait System to provide better lighting for night photography.

The devices feature a similar design, with the more expensive Vivo V27 5G offering a slightly larger 6.78-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ capabilities.

“V27 5G is the thinnest phone with a 3D curved screen in Vivo’s history, with a 7.36mm thickness and weighing 180g,” Vivo added.

The V27e has a 6.62-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel OLED display with a similar refresh rate. However, it doesn’t offer HDR10+ visuals.

Both smartphones feature a hole-punch selfie camera at the top of the display.

The Vivo V27e’s build features a plastic frame and back with a glass screen, while the V27 5G ditches the plastic on the back for glass.

On the back, the Vivo V27 5G has a tri-camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel (MP) primary shooter combined with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor.

The V27e’s camera bump features a similar design but with a 64MP primary sensor and two 2MP sensors.

Regarding selfie capabilities, the V27 5G has a 50MP front camera, while the V27e has a smaller 32MP sensor.

Both feature an LED ring flash — the centrepiece of Vivo’s Aura Light Portrait System — on the rear camera bump.

Vivo says the Aura Light Portrait System improves portrait image quality by combining optical and computing photography.

“Combining functionality with intelligent, outstanding cameras, the Aura Light Portrait feature provides natural night portraits thanks to its ultra-sensing rear main camera, studio-level soft lighting effect, and portrait-enhancing capabilities,” said Vivo.

Both also have optical image stabilisation (OIS), and Vivo says the devices can perform stabilisation computations and movements at up to 10,000 times per second to provide smoother and clearer footage.

Looking at performance, the higher-specced V27 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the other hand, the V27e has a MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 processor, also with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Dimensity 7200 SoC in the V27 5G is made using a 4nm manufacturing process, while the MT7871 Helio G99 in the V27e is manufactured using a 6nm process.

The smartphones have a battery capacity of 4,600mAh and feature 66W fast charging.

“The battery of the new V27 5G model allows users to continuously enjoy activities such as watching YouTube videos for up to 21 hours and playing games for up to 8 hours when fully charged,” Vivo said.

Pricing and availability

Vivo says the new smartphones are already available through Vodacom, MTN, and Cell C, and cash prices start at R11,999 for the V27e and R16,999 for the V27 5G.

The latter is available in either “Noble Black” or “Magic Blue”, while the V27e comes in “Glory Black” or “Lavender Purple”.

Specifications for and images of the Vivo V27 5G and Vivo V27e are provided below.

Vivo V27 5G

Vivo V27 5G specs OS Funtouch OS 13 Global Display 6.78-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Memory 8GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 50MP + 8MP +2MP Front camera 50MP Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,600mAh, 66W fast charging Dimensions 164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4mm (180g) Price R16,999

Vivo V27e