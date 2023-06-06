Leak reveals Nothing Phone 2 design

Nothing’s next phone — the Nothing Phone 2 — will feature a mostly unchanged design from the previous generation device, according to renders from OnLeaks and SmartPrix.

OnLeaks teamed up with SmartPrix to produce 5K-resolution renders of the upcoming smartphone based on a “testing stage unit”.

While the design changes seem minimal, Nothing has made some adjustments, including ditching sharp corners in favour of an outward bulging frame.

The Nothing Phone 2 will feature curved glass along the edges on both sides where it meets the frame.

Looking at the back of the device, the design seems very similar to the Nothing Phone 1, except for when it comes to the LEDs embedded under the rear panel.

According to the renders, Nothing has used thinner LED strips around the camera island and wireless charging coil and has ditched single LED strips for a multistrip approach.

This will likely allow for further lighting customisation.

The Nothing Phone 2 will likely perform better when it comes to night photography, thanks to the addition of a second LED flash unit on the back of the device.

Known specs include a slightly larger display than the Nothing Phone 1 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

For reference, the earlier generation packed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chip.