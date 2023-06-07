Big WhatsApp photo quality upgrade

WhatsApp has rolled out a new “HD” setting on beta versions of its mobile apps, allowing users to send select photos in much better quality.

WABetaInfo reports that the feature is available to users of WhatsApp for Android beta 2.23.12.13 and WhatsApp for iOS beta 23.11.0.76.

The new feature lets users choose to send images at their original resolution.

When selecting a photo to send using the Gallery attachment option, the preview page will include an HD button next to the cropping and rotating button.

Tapping it will allow the user to change the quality of the photo from “Standard” to HD”.

In the example below, “Standard” would send the photo in a 1,600 × 1,052 resolution, while “HD” used 4,096 × 2,629, presumably the original resolution.

The screenshot below from WABetaInfo shows what the feature looks like on the latest WhatsApp for Android beta.

Users must select the option whenever they want to send a higher-quality image, as Standard remains the default.

In addition, there is no “HD” option for videos currently being tested.

Photos sent with the higher-quality option will have an “HD” icon appear in the bottom left corner within the chat window.

WhatsApp still applies some compression to the photo, and WABetaInfo noted that the resolution was the only characteristic of the original picture that remained intact.

The feature is only expected to roll out to general WhatsApp users once the company is satisfied with beta users’ experience with it.

WhatsApp’s aggressive compression kills quality

WhatsApp radically reduces the quality of images and videos sent using the “Gallery” attachment option thanks to its fairly aggressive compression algorithms.

That is great for sending media quickly and minimizing the amount of data consumed and the space content occupies on users’ devices.

However, it can irritate quality-focused content creators or casual users who want their recipients to see the details in images or videos.

Some users work around the compression by using the “Document” attachment option rather than “Gallery”, which also works for videos.

WhatsApp already allows users on its official apps to choose between “Best quality”, “Data saver”, or “Auto” photo upload quality within their app settings.

But testing by Android Police has shown that the differences between these options were minimal.

A photo it sent with the data saver option turned on was delivered with a size of 80KB and 1,280 × 720 resolution.

Using the best quality option made it only slightly bigger — 113KB — with a resolution of 1,599 × 899.

In MyBroadband’s own tests, we found that sending the same 2.98MB photo with 4,000 × 3,000 resolution with data saver or best quality made no difference.

Regardless of our choice, WhatsApp compressed the image to 168KB and a resolution of 1,600 × 1,200. We replicated this same issue with multiple pairs of photos.

