Best smartphone cameras for R10,000 in South Africa

There are plenty of smartphones with powerful cameras available in South Africa for around R10,000 or less.

Impressive photographic capability is undoubtedly among the most marketed features of flagship smartphones.

The ability to take near-professional photos or videos with a compact handset is a major selling point.

However, you don’t have to fork out a lot to get respectable photo and video quality.

Many mid-range and higher-end budget smartphones pack plenty of punch in this department.

You could buy two to three solid mid-rangers for the same price as DXOMark’s top-rated smartphones for camera performance.

Alternatively, you could pair a good mid-range phone for around R10,000 with an entire mirrorless camera and a lens.

The latter would provide much better zoom and depth of field performance than a smartphone camera.

MyBroadband has compiled a list of some of the best-value smartphones with high-quality cameras to help buyers for whom the feature is important, but don’t want to burn a hole in their wallet.

We used DxOMark’s smartphone camera rankings to compile our list and focused on advanced and high-end devices, which retail for between $200 and $600.

To take feature and software support into account, we only considered models released from the start of 2022.

We then took the top 10 models available in South Africa, either officially or from specialist importing shops, and listed their camera specs and prices below.

All these smartphones are featured in DxOMark’s top 20 for advanced and high-end devices. The phones have been ordered according to price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G — R6,299

DxOMark ranking: #12

Main rear camera: 50MP, f/1.9, 24mm, 1/1.56-inch sensor, PDAF, OIS

Wide rear camera: 8 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree angle, 1/4-inch sensor

Macro rear camera: 2MP, f2/4

Front camera: 16 MP, f/2.5, 1/3.06″

Rear maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Front maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G — R6,499

DxOMark ranking: #6 (tied)

Main rear camera: 48MP, f/1.8, 26mm, 1/2.0-inch, PDAF, OIS

Wide rear camera: 8MP, f/2.2, 123-degree angle, 1/4.0-inch

Macro rear camera: 5MP, f/2.4

Depth rear camera: 2MP, f/2.4

Front camera: 13 MP, f/2.2

Rear maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Front maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G — R6,999

DxOMark ranking: #16

Main rear camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm, 1/2.0-inch, PDAF, OIS

Wide rear camera: 8 MP, f/2.2, 123-degree angle, 1/4.0-inch

Macro rear camera: 5 MP, f/2.4

Front camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.1-inch

Rear maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Front maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Oppo Find X5 Lite — R7,699

DxOMark ranking: #14

Main rear camera: 64MP, f/1.7, 26mm, 1/2.0-inch, PDAF

Wide rear camera: 8MP, f/2.3, 119-degree angle

Macro rear camera: 2MP, f/2.4

Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm

Rear maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Front maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

OnePlus Nord 2T — R9,199

DxOMark ranking: #6 (tied)

Main rear camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

Wide rear camera: 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)

Depth rear camera: 2 MP, f/2.2

Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm

Rear maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Front maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G — R9,999

DxOMark ranking: #11

Main rear camera: 50MP, f/1.8, 1/1.56-inch sensor, PDAF, OIS

Wide rear camera: 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degree angle

Macro rear camera: 5MP, f/2.4

Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/2.8-inch sensor

Rear maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Front maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Xiaomi 12 Lite — R9,999

DxOMark ranking: #10

Main rear camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm, 1/1.52-inch PDAF

Wide rear camera: 8 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree angle, 1/4.0-inch

Macro rear camera: 2 MP, f/2.4

Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.5, 1/2.8-inch, autofocus

Rear maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Front maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ — R10,099

DxOMark ranking: #8

Main rear camera: 200MP, f/1.7, 24mm, 1/1.4-inch, PDAF, OIS

Wide rear camera: 8MP, f/2.2, 120-degree angle, 1/4-inch

Macro rear camera: 2MP, f/2.4

Front camera: 16MP, f/2.5, 1/3.06-inch

Rear maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Front maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Google Pixel 6a — R10,279

DxOMark ranking: #3

Main rear camera: 12.2MP, f/1.7, 27mm,, 1/2.55-inch, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

Wide rear camera: 12MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114-degree angle

Front camera: 8MP, f/2.0, 24mm

Rear maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Front maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Nothing Phone (1) — R10,299

DxOMark ranking: #6 (tied)

Main rear camera: 50MP, f/1.9, 24mm, 1/1.56-inch, PDAF, OIS

Wide rear camera: 50MP, f/2.2, 114-degree angle , 1/2.76-inch, , AF

Front camera: 16MP, f/2.5, 1/3.1-inch

Rear maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Front maximum video resolution and frame rate: [email protected]

Abbreviation notes: