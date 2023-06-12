Best smartphones in South Africa under R5,000

The budget and mid-range smartphone markets in South Africa are brimming with affordable but capable handsets from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Tecno, Huawei, and Honor.
MyBroadband looked for the best smartphones you can buy from reputable local tech retailers for less than R5,000.
We found several handsets with impressive specs for devices priced at less than R5,000, including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, Samsung Galaxy A24, and OPPO A57.
The Redmi Note 12 features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Regarding photographic capabilities, the smartphone has a triple-rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel (MP) primary shooter with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor.
The Redmi Note 12 — priced at R4,599 — is the only device listed to offer a display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is also the cheapest device listed.
Samsung’s Galaxy A24 features similar memory and storage specs. However, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU.
It has a 6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. South Africans can grab the handset for R4,899.
It also features a triple-camera setup on the back, a 50MP primary sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide and 2MP macro shooter.
OPPO’s A57 packs a MediaTek Helio G35 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for R4,799. It has a 6.56-inch LCD that offers a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.
Its camera setup is slightly less impressive than the abovementioned devices, with a dual-camera system comprising 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.
There are several pre-owned iPhone models available for under R5,000. However, we only considered new devices for this article.
Below are ten of the best smartphones you can buy in South Africa for between R4,599 and R5,000.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 128GB — R4,599
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 128GB
|OS
|MIUI 14
|Display
|6.67-inch FHD+ OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|4G
|Dual sim
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 33W fast charging
|Dimensions
|165.9 x 76.2 x 8.0mm (188g)
Honor X7 128GB — R4,699
|Honor X7 128GB
|OS
|MagicUI 4.2
|Display
|6.74-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Snapdragon 680 4G
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB C
|Cellular
|4G
|Dual sim
|No
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 22.5W fast charging
|Dimensions
|167.6 x 77.2 x 8.6mm (198g)
OPPO A57 64GB — R4,799
|OPPO A57 64GB
|OS
|ColorOS 12.1
|Display
|6.56-inch 1,612 x 720-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6765G Helio G35
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|4G
|Dual sim
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 33W fast charging
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75 x 8.0 mm (187g)
Samsung Galaxy A24 128GB — R4,899
|Samsung Galaxy A24 128GB
|OS
|OneUI 5.1
|Display
|6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|4G
|Dual sim
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 25W fast charging
|Dimensions
|162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3mm (195g)
OPPO A76 128GB — R4,998
|OPPO A76 128GB
|OS
|ColorOS 11.1
|Display
|6.56-inch 1,612 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Snapdragon 680 4G
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|4G
|Dual sim
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 33W fast charging
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4mm (189g)
Huawei P20 128GB — R4,999
|Huawei P20 128GB
|OS
|EMUI 9.1
|Display
|5.8-inch 2,240 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Kirin 970
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|20MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|24MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|4G
|Dual sim
|No
|Biometrics
|Front-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|3,400mAh, 22.5W fast charging
|Dimensions
|149.1 x 70.8 x 7.7mm (165g)
Huawei P40 Lite 128GB — R4,999
|Huawei P40 Lite 128GB
|OS
|EMUI 10
|Display
|6.4-inch 2,310 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Kirin 810
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|4G
|Dual sim
|No
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|4,200mAh, 40W fast charging
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm (183g)
Huawei Y9s 128GB — R4,999
|Huawei Y9s 128GB
|OS
|EMUI 9.1
|Display
|6.59-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Kirin 710F
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP (motorised pop-up sensor)
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|4G
|Dual sim
|No
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|4,000mAh, 10W fast charging
|Dimensions
|163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm (206g)
Huawei P Smart 2021 128GB — R4,999
|Huawei P Smart 2021 128GB
|OS
|MIUI 14
|Display
|6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Kirin 710A
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|4G
|Dual sim
|No
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 22.5W fast charging
|Dimensions
|165.7 x 76.9 x 9.3mm (206g)
TECNO Camon 17P 128GB — R4,999
|TECNO Camon 17P 128GB
|OS
|MIUI 14
|Display
|6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|4G
|Dual sim
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 18W fast charging
|Dimensions
|168.7 x 76.4 x 8.8mm (weight not specified)
