Best smartphones in South Africa under R5,000

The budget and mid-range smartphone markets in South Africa are brimming with affordable but capable handsets from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Tecno, Huawei, and Honor.

MyBroadband looked for the best smartphones you can buy from reputable local tech retailers for less than R5,000.

We found several handsets with impressive specs for devices priced at less than R5,000, including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, Samsung Galaxy A24, and OPPO A57.

The Redmi Note 12 features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Regarding photographic capabilities, the smartphone has a triple-rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel (MP) primary shooter with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor.

The Redmi Note 12 — priced at R4,599 — is the only device listed to offer a display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is also the cheapest device listed.

Samsung’s Galaxy A24 features similar memory and storage specs. However, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU.

It has a 6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. South Africans can grab the handset for R4,899.

It also features a triple-camera setup on the back, a 50MP primary sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide and 2MP macro shooter.

OPPO’s A57 packs a MediaTek Helio G35 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for R4,799. It has a 6.56-inch LCD that offers a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

Its camera setup is slightly less impressive than the abovementioned devices, with a dual-camera system comprising 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

There are several pre-owned iPhone models available for under R5,000. However, we only considered new devices for this article.

Below are ten of the best smartphones you can buy in South Africa for between R4,599 and R5,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 128GB — R4,599

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 128GB OS MIUI 14 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Ports USB-C Cellular 4G Dual sim Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging Dimensions 165.9 x 76.2 x 8.0mm (188g)

Honor X7 128GB — R4,699

Honor X7 128GB OS MagicUI 4.2 Display 6.74-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate CPU Snapdragon 680 4G RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB C Cellular 4G Dual sim No Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 22.5W fast charging Dimensions 167.6 x 77.2 x 8.6mm (198g)

OPPO A57 64GB — R4,799

OPPO A57 64GB OS ColorOS 12.1 Display 6.56-inch 1,612 x 720-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU Mediatek MT6765G Helio G35 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C Cellular 4G Dual sim Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging Dimensions 163.7 x 75 x 8.0 mm (187g)

Samsung Galaxy A24 128GB — R4,899

Samsung Galaxy A24 128GB OS OneUI 5.1 Display 6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 90Hz refresh rate CPU Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 50MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Ports USB-C Cellular 4G Dual sim Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 25W fast charging Dimensions 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3mm (195g)

OPPO A76 128GB — R4,998

OPPO A76 128GB OS ColorOS 11.1 Display 6.56-inch 1,612 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate CPU Snapdragon 680 4G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C Cellular 4G Dual sim Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4mm (189g)

Huawei P20 128GB — R4,999

Huawei P20 128GB OS EMUI 9.1 Display 5.8-inch 2,240 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU Kirin 970 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 20MP + 12MP Front camera 24MP Ports USB-C Cellular 4G Dual sim No Biometrics Front-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 3,400mAh, 22.5W fast charging Dimensions 149.1 x 70.8 x 7.7mm (165g)

Huawei P40 Lite 128GB — R4,999

Huawei P40 Lite 128GB OS EMUI 10 Display 6.4-inch 2,310 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU Kirin 810 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Ports USB-C Cellular 4G Dual sim No Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,200mAh, 40W fast charging Dimensions 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm (183g)

Huawei Y9s 128GB — R4,999

Huawei Y9s 128GB OS EMUI 9.1 Display 6.59-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU Kirin 710F RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP (motorised pop-up sensor) Ports USB-C Cellular 4G Dual sim No Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,000mAh, 10W fast charging Dimensions 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm (206g)

Huawei P Smart 2021 128GB — R4,999

Huawei P Smart 2021 128GB OS MIUI 14 Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU Kirin 710A RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C Cellular 4G Dual sim No Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 22.5W fast charging Dimensions 165.7 x 76.9 x 9.3mm (206g)

TECNO Camon 17P 128GB — R4,999