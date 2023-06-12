Best smartphones in South Africa under R5,000

12 June 2023

The budget and mid-range smartphone markets in South Africa are brimming with affordable but capable handsets from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Tecno, Huawei, and Honor.

MyBroadband looked for the best smartphones you can buy from reputable local tech retailers for less than R5,000.

We found several handsets with impressive specs for devices priced at less than R5,000, including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, Samsung Galaxy A24, and OPPO A57.

The Redmi Note 12 features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Regarding photographic capabilities, the smartphone has a triple-rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel (MP) primary shooter with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor.

The Redmi Note 12 — priced at R4,599 — is the only device listed to offer a display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is also the cheapest device listed.

Samsung’s Galaxy A24 features similar memory and storage specs. However, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU.

It has a 6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. South Africans can grab the handset for R4,899.

It also features a triple-camera setup on the back, a 50MP primary sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide and 2MP macro shooter.

OPPO’s A57 packs a MediaTek Helio G35 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for R4,799. It has a 6.56-inch LCD that offers a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

Its camera setup is slightly less impressive than the abovementioned devices, with a dual-camera system comprising 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

There are several pre-owned iPhone models available for under R5,000. However, we only considered new devices for this article.

Below are ten of the best smartphones you can buy in South Africa for between R4,599 and R5,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 128GB — R4,599

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 128GB
OS MIUI 14
Display 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
CPU Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front camera 13MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular 4G
Dual sim Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging
Dimensions 165.9 x 76.2 x 8.0mm (188g)

Honor X7 128GB — R4,699

Honor X7 128GB
OS MagicUI 4.2
Display 6.74-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Snapdragon 680 4G
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB C
Cellular 4G
Dual sim No
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 22.5W fast charging
Dimensions 167.6 x 77.2 x 8.6mm (198g)

OPPO A57 64GB — R4,799

OPPO A57 64GB
OS ColorOS 12.1
Display 6.56-inch 1,612 x 720-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU Mediatek MT6765G Helio G35
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular 4G
Dual sim Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging
Dimensions 163.7 x 75 x 8.0 mm (187g)

Samsung Galaxy A24 128GB — R4,899

Samsung Galaxy A24 128GB
OS OneUI 5.1
Display 6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front camera 13MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular 4G
Dual sim Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 25W fast charging
Dimensions 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3mm (195g)

OPPO A76 128GB — R4,998

OPPO A76 128GB
OS ColorOS 11.1
Display 6.56-inch 1,612 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Snapdragon 680 4G
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular 4G
Dual sim Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging
Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4mm (189g)

Huawei P20 128GB — R4,999

Huawei P20 128GB
OS EMUI 9.1
Display 5.8-inch 2,240 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU Kirin 970
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 20MP + 12MP
Front camera 24MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular 4G
Dual sim No
Biometrics Front-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 3,400mAh, 22.5W fast charging
Dimensions 149.1 x 70.8 x 7.7mm (165g)

Huawei P40 Lite 128GB — R4,999

Huawei P40 Lite 128GB
OS EMUI 10
Display 6.4-inch 2,310 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU Kirin 810
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular 4G
Dual sim No
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 4,200mAh, 40W fast charging
Dimensions 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm (183g)

Huawei Y9s 128GB — R4,999

Huawei Y9s 128GB
OS EMUI 9.1
Display 6.59-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU Kirin 710F
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP (motorised pop-up sensor)
Ports USB-C
Cellular 4G
Dual sim No
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 4,000mAh, 10W fast charging
Dimensions 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm (206g)

Huawei P Smart 2021 128GB — R4,999

Huawei P Smart 2021 128GB
OS MIUI 14
Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU Kirin 710A
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular 4G
Dual sim No
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 22.5W fast charging
Dimensions 165.7 x 76.9 x 9.3mm (206g)

TECNO Camon 17P 128GB — R4,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 128GB
OS MIUI 14
Display 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular 4G
Dual sim Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 18W fast charging
Dimensions 168.7 x 76.4 x 8.8mm (weight not specified)

Now read: Apple announces iOS 17 — with call screening and big autocorrect upgrade

Share your thoughts: Best smartphones in South Africa und…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Best smartphones in South Africa under R5,000