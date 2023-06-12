Leak reveals big Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro camera upgrades

Google’s next line of flagship smartphones will likely feature significant camera enhancements over previous generations, with an upgraded sensor capable of capturing 35% more light, Android Authority reports.

According to leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will get Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 sensors — the same as in the Galaxy S22 and S23.

Google has used Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensors since the Pixel 6 lineup, and the upgrade should enable better low-light performance.

It should also support more modern features, like 8K/30fps video capture and staggered HDR.

While both devices are reportedly set to get the new sensor, the flagship Pixel 8 Pro will get exclusive upgrades, including a new time-of-flight sensor and a more modern ultra-wide sensor.

The Pixel 7 Pro packed a 12-megapixel (MP) IMX386 sensor, and Google plans to use the 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor for the Pixel 8 Pro.

The new sensor is almost twice the size of the IMX386, which should translate to far better images.

The new time-of-flight sensor will likely improve autofocus capabilities.

Google’s base Pixel 8 will continue to use the Sony IMX386 sensor but could come with a lens that provides a broader field of view.

Wojciechowska also potentially cleared up rumours that the Pixel 8 Pro will have a full thermal camera.

While it does have an FIR thermometer sensor, it is designed for high-precision non-contact temperature measurements, including body temperature.

“It’s not a camera or anything else that could serve any purpose other than measuring temperature,” she said.

