Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Google Pixel Fold — big screen foldable showdown

Google unveiled its first foldable smartphone — the Pixel Fold — on 10 May 2023, and its specs and features could provide stiff competition for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4.

MyBroadband compared the two foldable smartphones’ specifications, features, and pricing.

Both devices run Android 13, with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold featuring the company’s One UI 5.1 user interface.

Regarding display specifications, both handsets feature a 7.6-inch OLED panel for the internal display.

However, Samsung’s device features a 2,176×1,812-pixel resolution, while the Google Pixel Fold’s internal display measures 2,209×1,080 pixels.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 has a slightly larger cover display at 6.2 inches compared to the Pixel Fold’s 5.8-inch cover screen.

The Pixel Fold’s cover display measures 2,092×1,080 pixels, while the Galaxy Z Fold4 has a 2,316×904-pixel cover display. Like with the internal displays, both use OLED technology.

Regarding performance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage.

On the other hand, the Pixel Fold packs Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chip, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

According to NanoReview, the Pixel Fold outperforms the Galaxy Z Fold4 when it comes to display quality, gaming performance, and battery life.

However, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 trumps the Pixel Fold in CPU, memory, and camera performance.

The latter is surprising as Google’s smartphones have been renowned for their camera capabilities for some time.

Moving on to camera specs, the Google Pixel Fold’s rear camera setup comprises a 48-megapixel (MP) primary camera combined with 10.8MP ultrawide and 10.8MP telephoto sensors.

The system supports all of Google’s Pixel camera features, including Super Res, Real Tone, Night Shift, and Portrait Photography.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 also has a tri-camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP primary shooter combined with a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto sensor.

Being foldable devices, the rear camera setups can be used to take high-quality selfies. Despite this, the Google Pixel Fold features a 9.5MP cover camera and an 8MP sensor embedded in the internal display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 has a 10MP cover camera and 4MP under-display camera when unfolded.

Head-to-head specs

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is the most-comparable device to Google’s recently released Pixel Fold, it should be noted that the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold5 sometime in July 2023.

The newer foldable will likely pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and several other upgrades.

Regarding pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 launched in South Africa with prices starting from R37,999.

Google has never officially sold its smartphones in South Africa. However, several specialist importers usually bring in low quantities of new Pixel devices when they become available in the US. Alternatively, buyers can import the device themselves through Amazon or using parcel-forwarding services.

The Pixel Fold launched in the US for $1,799 (R33,550 excl. VAT). The US launch price of $1,799 is similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Google Pixel Fold are compared in the table below.

Galaxy Z Fold4 vs Pixel Fold Specifications Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Google Pixel Fold OS One UI 5.1 Android 13 Display Main: 7.6-inch 2,176×1,812-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 6.2-inch 2,316×904-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Main: 7.6-inch 2,208×1,080-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 5.8-inch 2,092×1,080-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Google Tensor G2 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 10MP 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.8MP Cover camera 10MP 9.5MP Under-display camera 4MP 8MP Ports USB-C USB-C Cellular 5G 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,400mAh, 25W fast charging 4,727mAh, 30W fast charging Price From R37,999 $1,799 (R33,550 excl. VAT)

