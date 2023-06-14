iPhone 15 line-up could get price hike

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 line-up could come with a significant price hike, with the top-tier 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max expected to launch at $1,800 (R33,570 excl. VAT), Economic Daily News reports.

Citing “foreign reports”, the Chinese news outlet expects prices across the smartphone range to increase by 10% to 20%.

This would mean that the base iPhone 15 could start at $899 (R16,765 excl. VAT), while the iPhone 15 Pro could be $100 (R1,865) to $200 (R3,730) more than the previous generation.

According to Digital Trends, the price increases result from higher manufacturing costs and inflation.

The standard iPhone 15 is set to get the Dynamic Island, an upgraded A16 Bionic SoC, and several other enhancements.

iPhone 15 Pro models should get more substantial upgrades, including an A17 Bionic chip, 120Hz PureMotion display, and possibly an “action” button to replace the mute switch.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get the biggest upgrade, with a 6-times periscope zoom camera rumoured to be fitted to the smartphone.

Economic Daily News, citing Wedbush managing director for equity research Dan Ives said over 250 million iPhone users have remained in the ecosystem in the past four years.

Despite the expected price increases, Ives expects iPhone 15 sales to reach 235 to 240 million.

