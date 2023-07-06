Samsung announces launch date for new foldables

Samsung will introduce its latest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 — on Wednesday, 26 July 2023.

The company officially announced the date for its Galaxy Unpacked event, which it promised would showcase the new foldables.

“Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies,” Samsung said in its announcement.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to feature a refined hinge that lets it fold completely flat, while the Flip5 will get a significantly larger cover display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place early this year — the company has usually held it in August.

However, it is rumoured that Samsung brought the event forward to shorten the gap between the launch of its new foldables and the launch of Google’s Pixel Fold.

Google launched the Pixel Fold at its I/O event on 10 May 2023, and the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold5 will likely compete directly.

Like Samsung’s upcoming Fold5, the Pixel Fold boasts a durable hinge, water resistance, and large displays.

However, the Pixel phone might fall short when it comes to performance when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold5.

While Google’s Tensor G2 chip offers impressive performance, it is largely outperformed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 featured in other Android flagships, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.