This new ZTE gaming smartphone has more RAM than most gaming PCs

ZTE has launched a new flagship gaming smartphone that boasts up to 24GB RAM, the highest amount of memory available in a commercial Android smartphone.

It is also more than the amount of RAM typically found in gaming systems on Steam, the most popular PC game distribution platform.

According to the latest Steam Hardware Survey, around 50.55% of PC gamers on the platform had 16GB RAM in June 2023.

Only 20.81% of users had 24GB RAM or more, while the rest had less than 16GB RAM.

The Nubia RedMagic 8S Pro+ packs an impressive hardware arsenal to match its massive amount of RAM.

It includes a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 with higher clock speeds matching that of the Galaxy S23 version and a 6.8-inch 120Hz 2,480 x 1,116 OLED screen.

The latter features an under-display selfie camera to ensure an uninterrupted playing space.

Another impressive feature is 165W wired charging, which can take the 5,000mAh battery from 0–100% in 14 minutes.

For storing all your games, you can choose between 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB internal capacity.

The first three are available on the model with 16GB RAM, while the latter only comes with the 24GB variant.

The phone’s design also makes it abundantly clear that it is intended for power users.

When held in landscape orientation, users will find touch-sensitive shoulder buttons along the top, providing additional keys for gaming.

There is also an RGB-fitted 20,000RPM fan that helps clear out heat from the smartphone.

Pre-orders for the RedMagic 8S Pro+ start at 5,699 yuan (R15,030) in China, with shipping beginning on 11 July 2023.

Unfortunately, the 24GB version appears to be exclusive to China, where it will retail for 7,499 yuan (R19,777).

That puts it within range of flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S23+ and iPhone 14, which feature 8GB and 6GB RAM, respectively.

Below are the specifications and images of the Nubia RedMagic 8S Pro+.

Nubia RedMagic 8S Pro+ OS Redmagic OS 8 on Android 13 Display 6.8-inch 1,116 x 2,480 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 RAM 16GB | 24GB Storage 256GB | 512GB | 1TB Rear camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Ports USB-C Cellular Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Dual Sim Yes Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh

165W wired charging Dimensions 164 x 76.4 x 8.9mm (230g)

