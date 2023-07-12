Nothing unveils the Nothing Phone 2

Nothing has officially launched its second-generation smartphone —the Nothing Phone 2 — and the company is expanding availability to new markets.

While similar looking to the Nothing Phone 1, the new smartphone has some distinct features, including individually illuminated LEDs and a larger display.

The Nothing Phone 2 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which offers a substantial upgrade over its predecessor’s Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chip.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and customers can choose from 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations.

The display is only slightly larger at 6.7 inches, compared to the Nothing Phone 1’s 6.55-inch display.

Nothing Phone 2’s OLED panel offers a 2,412 x 1,080-pixel resolution with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Embedded below the display is an optical fingerprint scanner.

A notable drawback of the Nothing Phone 2 is its IP54 rating for dust and water protection. Essentially this means that while it can handle rain, submerging the device in water isn’t a good idea.

The company opted for a mix of Sony and Samsung sensors for its camera system.

The dual-rear camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor for the wide-angle shooter. The front camera is a 32MP Sony IMX615.

While the Nothing Phone 1 didn’t launch in South Africa — the same can be said for the US — the company is expanding to more markets.

The Nothing Phone 2 will be officially available in the US from $599 (R11,000). However, there is no indication of whether it will launch in South Africa.

The Nothing Phone 2’s specifications are summarised in the table below.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications OS Android 13, Nothing OS 2 Display 6.7-inch 2,412 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Camera 50MP + 50MP Front camera 32MP Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,700mAh, 45W fast charging Dimensions 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6mm (201.2g)

Now read: WhatsApp Communities get phone number privacy feature