Battle of China’s iPhone and Samsung killers

Several Chinese tech giants are duking it out for flagship smartphone customers in South Africa.

Chinese smartphone makers are renowned for packing their devices with powerful hardware, sometimes at hard-to-believe prices.

The country’s unmatched manufacturing scale enables companies to push down costs and pass on the savings to consumers.

These companies also often venture into completely new territory and launch the first smartphones with innovative features — such as under-display cameras, ridiculously fast charging speeds, and bold designs.

Huawei was the first Chinese manufacturer to gain widespread appeal in South Africa with its P-series and Mate line-up.

Initially, these smartphones offered unrivalled value for money compared to those from Apple and Samsung.

By the time Huawei started pushing its prices to similar levels as its rivals, it had become enough of a household name to be the preferred option for many high-end smartphone buyers — especially those looking for a fantastic camera.

However, Huawei’s smartphone popularity in South Africa declined significantly in the wake of the US trade ban, which has now been in effect for about four years.

With US companies prevented from selling hardware or software to Huawei, and Huawei unable to access the latest cutting-edge tech developed by US companies, the company has struggled to keep up with the competition.

The biggest problem on this front has been its inability to offer Google Mobile Services (GMS) and Google apps on its newest smartphones.

According to data from GlobalStats Statcounter, Apple’s market share in South Africa passed Huawei between March 2023 and April 2023 — the first time in several years.

Huawei’s Chinese rivals have also attempted to capitalise on its vulnerability, substantially increasing their market share in the past few years.

The most well-known among them are Honor, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, which all offer top-notch smartphones in their line-up.

We compared Huawei’s latest flagship — the P60 Pro — to these smartphones to see how it holds up.

The table below summarises the technical specifications of the best smartphones available from Honor, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi in South Africa.

Flagship smartphones in South Africa Specification Honor

Magic 5 Pro Huawei

P60 Pro Oppo

Find X6 Pro Vivo

X90 Pro+ Xiaomi 13

Ultra OS Magic OS 7.1

on Android 13 EMUI 13.1

on Android 12 (no GMS) Colour OS 13.1

on Android 13 OriginOS 3

on Android 13 MIUI14

Android 13 Display Curved 6.81-inch

1,312 x 2,848

LTPO OLED

120Hz refresh rate Curved 6.67-inch

1,220 x 2,700

LTPO OLED

120Hz refresh rate Curved 6.82-inch

1,440 x 3,168

LTPO3 OLED

120Hz refresh rate Curved 6.78-inch

1,440 x 3,200

LTPO4 OLED

120Hz refresh rate Curved 6.73-inch

1,440 x 3,200

LTPO OLED

120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 RAM 8GB | 12GB | 16GB 8GB 12GB | 16GB 12GB 12GB | 16GB Storage 256GB | 512GB 256GB

nanoSD up to 256GB 256GB | 512GB 256GB | 512GB 256GB | 512GB | 1TB Rear Camera 50MP + 50MP + 50MP + depth sensor 48MP + 48MP + 13MP 50MP + 50MP + 50MP 50.3MP + 64MP + 50MP + 48MP 50MP + 50MP +50MP + 50MP + depth sensor Front Camera 12MP + depth sensor 13MP 32MP 32MP 32MP Battery and charging 5,100mAh

66W wired

50W wireless 4,815mAh

88W wired

50W wireless 5,000mAh

100W wired

50W wireless 4,700mAh

80W wired

50W wireless 5,000mAh

90W wired

50W wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.3 Cellular 5G LTE 5G 5G 5G Ports USB-C USB-C 3.1 USB-C 3.1 USB-C 3.2 USB-C 3.2 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Under-display fingerprint reader Under-display fingerprint reader Under-display fingerprint reader Under-display fingerprint reader Protection rating IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 Dimensions 162.9 x 76.7 x 8.8mm (219g) 161 x 74.5 x 8.3mm (200g) 164.8 x 76.2 x 9.1 mm or 9.5mm (216g) 164.4 x 75.3 x 9.7mm (221g) 163.2 x 74.6 x 9.1mm (227g) Price From R23,500

(8GB + 256GB — Tech Warehouse) From R23,499

(8GB + 256GB Takealot) From R25,890

(12GB + 256GB — Oukitel Store) From R23,490

(12GB + 256GB — Oukitel Store) From R22,890

(12GB + 256GB — Oukitel Store)

From the specifications above, the P60 Pro can be seen lagging in three areas — processor, display, and cellular connectivity.

Its rivals boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2+ chip while it runs on the older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The P60 Pro’s version of this chip also does not support 5G.

Three of the four rival flagships also feature more RAM, and all of them have higher screen resolutions.

However, there is one area where Huawei still dominates — photography.

Boasting the biggest sensor on the market, the P60 Pro holds the number one spot on DxOMark’s reputed smartphone camera ranking list with a score of 156.

MyBroadband’s experience with the smartphone’s camera aligned with DxOMark’s review.

Nevertheless, the Find X6 Pro and Magic 5 Pro have impressively capable camera systems — enough so to put them in 2nd and 3rd place.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ and Xiaomi 13 Ultra perform slightly worse in this department, managing to tie for fourteenth.

In relative terms, however, they still compare very well, particularly when it comes to their non-Chinese rivals.

Their scores of 140 put them on par with Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7, which are well-known for their photographic prowess.

Below are images of the top smartphones available from major Chinese tech brands in South Africa.

Honor Magic 5 Pro

Huawei P60 Pro

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro+

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

