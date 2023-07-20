Cheapest 5G smartphones in South Africa — prices from R3,599

20 July 2023

South Africa plans to switch off its 2G and 3G networks, and while there are numerous affordable smartphone options with support for 4G, cheap 5G-enabled smartphones are far less abundant.

MyBroadband scoured online retailer catalogues in South Africa to find the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphones.

While South Africa’s plan to switch off the legacy networks has hit a snag, it is still in effect. Communications minister Mondli Gungubele set a deadline of 30 September 2023 to finalise the next-generation spectrum policy.

Thereafter, South Africa will likely gradually shut down 2G and 3G services and networks.

Those looking for a 5G-enabled smartphone in South Africa can buy one from R3,599.

Takealot sells the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G on an MTN promotion for this price. However, the device is locked to MTN’s network.

It features 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 90Hz, 6.5-inch, 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD.

For R700 more, South Africans can buy the Hisense Infinity H60 5G from Takealot. It offers double the storage of the A13, 4GB of RAM, and a 6.6-inch FHD OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Other notable and affordable 5G devices include the Tecno Spark 10 5G, Huawei P40 Lite 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, with prices up to R5,499.99.

Below are ten of the cheapest 5G-enabled smartphones available to South African customers.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 64GB* — R3,599 (Takealot)

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
OS Android 13
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700
Storage 64GB
RAM 4GB
Rear camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi5, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 15W fast charging
Dimensions 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8mm (195g)
*The price of R3,599 is an MTN promotion on Takealot. The device is locked to MTN’s network.

Hisense Infinity H60 5G 128GB — R4,299 (Takealot)

Hisense Infinity H60 5G
OS Android 11
Display 6.6-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU MediaTek Dimensity 810
Storage 128GB
RAM 8GB
Rear camera 108MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 4,200mAh, 30W fast charging
Dimensions Not specified

Tecno Spark 10 5G 64GB — R4,999 (Bob Shop)

Tecno Spark 10 5G
OS Android 13
Display 6.6-inch 1,612 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU MediaTek Dimensity6020
Storage 64GB
RAM 4GB
Rear camera 50MP + 0.08MP
Front camera 8MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi (version not specified), Bluetooth (version not specified
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 18W fast charging
Dimensions 164.4 x 75.5 x 8.4mm

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 128GB — R5,499 (Connected Devices)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OS Android 13
Display 6.6-inch 2,412 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 120Hz refresh rate
CPU Snapdragon 695 5G
Storage 128GB
RAM 6GB
Rear camera 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging
Dimensions 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm (195g)

Honor Magic4 Lite 5G 128GB — R5,499 (Connected Devices)

Honor Magic4 Lite 5G
OS Android 11
Display 6.81-inch 2,388 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 120Hz refresh rate
CPU Snapdragon 695 5G
Storage 128GB
RAM 6GB
Rear camera 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 4,800mAh, 66W fast charging
Dimensions  166 x 75.8 x 8mm (189g)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB — R5,499.99 (Edgars)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
OS Android 13
Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
CPU Snapdragon 750G 5G
Storage 128GB
RAM 6GB
Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front camera 32MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 4,500mAh, 25W fast charging
Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm (189g)

Huawei P40 Lite 5G 128GB — R5,795 (Takealot)

Huawei P40 Lite 5G
OS Android
Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU Kirin 820 5G
Storage 128GB
RAM 6GB
Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 13MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 4,000mAh, 40W fast charging
Dimensions 162.3 x 75 x 8.6mm (189g)

Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB — R5,890 (Bob Shop)

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
OS Android 13
Display 6.4-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
CPU Exynos 1380
Storage 128GB
RAM 6GB
Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 5MP
Front camera 32MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 25W fast charging
Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm (202g)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 128GB — R5,999 (Bob Shop)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
OS Android 13
Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Exynos 1280
Storage 128GB
RAM 4GB
Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front camera 13MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi5, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh,25W fast charging
Dimensions 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm (186g)

Nokia X10 5G 128GB — R6,499 (Takealot)

Nokia X10 5G
OS Android 12
Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU Snapdragon 480 5G
Storage 128GB
RAM 6GB
Rear camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 4,470mAh, 18W fast charging
Dimensions 168.9 x 79.7 x 9.1mm (210g)

Cheapest 5G smartphones in South Africa — prices from R3,599