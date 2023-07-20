Cheapest 5G smartphones in South Africa — prices from R3,599

South Africa plans to switch off its 2G and 3G networks, and while there are numerous affordable smartphone options with support for 4G, cheap 5G-enabled smartphones are far less abundant.

MyBroadband scoured online retailer catalogues in South Africa to find the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphones.

While South Africa’s plan to switch off the legacy networks has hit a snag, it is still in effect. Communications minister Mondli Gungubele set a deadline of 30 September 2023 to finalise the next-generation spectrum policy.

Thereafter, South Africa will likely gradually shut down 2G and 3G services and networks.

Those looking for a 5G-enabled smartphone in South Africa can buy one from R3,599.

Takealot sells the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G on an MTN promotion for this price. However, the device is locked to MTN’s network.

It features 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 90Hz, 6.5-inch, 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD.

For R700 more, South Africans can buy the Hisense Infinity H60 5G from Takealot. It offers double the storage of the A13, 4GB of RAM, and a 6.6-inch FHD OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Other notable and affordable 5G devices include the Tecno Spark 10 5G, Huawei P40 Lite 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, with prices up to R5,499.99.

Below are ten of the cheapest 5G-enabled smartphones available to South African customers.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 64GB* — R3,599 (Takealot)

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G OS Android 13 Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate CPU MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 Storage 64GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Connectivity Wi-Fi5, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 15W fast charging Dimensions 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8mm (195g) *The price of R3,599 is an MTN promotion on Takealot. The device is locked to MTN’s network.

Hisense Infinity H60 5G 128GB — R4,299 (Takealot)

Hisense Infinity H60 5G OS Android 11 Display 6.6-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 90Hz refresh rate CPU MediaTek Dimensity 810 Storage 128GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 108MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,200mAh, 30W fast charging Dimensions Not specified

Tecno Spark 10 5G 64GB — R4,999 (Bob Shop)

Tecno Spark 10 5G OS Android 13 Display 6.6-inch 1,612 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate CPU MediaTek Dimensity6020 Storage 64GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 50MP + 0.08MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity Wi-Fi (version not specified), Bluetooth (version not specified Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 18W fast charging Dimensions 164.4 x 75.5 x 8.4mm

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 128GB — R5,499 (Connected Devices)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G OS Android 13 Display 6.6-inch 2,412 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Snapdragon 695 5G Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Rear camera 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging Dimensions 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm (195g)

Honor Magic4 Lite 5G 128GB — R5,499 (Connected Devices)

Honor Magic4 Lite 5G OS Android 11 Display 6.81-inch 2,388 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Snapdragon 695 5G Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Rear camera 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,800mAh, 66W fast charging Dimensions 166 x 75.8 x 8mm (189g)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB — R5,499.99 (Edgars)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G OS Android 13 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Snapdragon 750G 5G Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,500mAh, 25W fast charging Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm (189g)

Huawei P40 Lite 5G 128GB — R5,795 (Takealot)

Huawei P40 Lite 5G OS Android Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU Kirin 820 5G Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 5G Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,000mAh, 40W fast charging Dimensions 162.3 x 75 x 8.6mm (189g)

Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB — R5,890 (Bob Shop)

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G OS Android 13 Display 6.4-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Exynos 1380 Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 5MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 25W fast charging Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm (202g)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 128GB — R5,999 (Bob Shop)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G OS Android 13 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 90Hz refresh rate CPU Exynos 1280 Storage 128GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Connectivity Wi-Fi5, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh,25W fast charging Dimensions 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm (186g)

Nokia X10 5G 128GB — R6,499 (Takealot)