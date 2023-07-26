Samsung unveils “PC in your pocket” Galaxy Z Fold 5 — South African pricing and launch date

Samsung unveiled its new flagship foldable smartphone — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — on Wednesday, 26 July 2023.

The phablet-style foldable headlined a range of new products that officially debuted at Samsung’s first-ever Unpacked launch event in its home town of Seoul, South Korea.

Samsung mobile president TM Roh said the company was revolutionising the mobile industry with foldables by setting the standard and continually refining the experience.

“Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device,” Roh said.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5’s internal foldable display measures 7.6 inches, with a 2,176×1,812 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

For use when folded, it boasts a 6.2-inch OLED external screen with 2,316×904 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The outer screen features Gorilla Glass Victus for protection against drops and physical impacts, while the internal display sports IPX8 resistance against water.

Together with the Flip 5, the Fold 5 is the first of Samsung’s foldable smartphones to feature “zero-gap” design.

When the devices are folded, there is no visible gap between the two sides of their inner screens.

Samsung has also updated the hinge to fold the screen in a droplet shape, helping reduce the visibility of the crease.

When it comes to colour options, buyers will be able to choose from beige, black, and light blue.

In terms of internal hardware, Samsung has packed the Fold 5 will all the bits of a true flagship.

The chip is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with 12GB RAM, and an Adreno 740 GPU that boasts ray-tracing support — for serious mobile gaming.

While not as camera-centric as the S23 Ultra, the Fold 5 still features a high-end triple camera system on the rear — with a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto sensor.

While you can use the external screen to capture high-quality selfies with the rear camera, there is also a dedicated 10MP hole-punch selfie camera in the outer display and a 4MP shooter under the inner screen.

The Fold 5’s battery capacity has remained at 4,400mAh, with support for wired charging at up to 25W.

Wireless charging can go up to 15W, while reverse wireless charging speeds are rated at 4.5W.

Regarding software, Samsung has tuned the Fold 5’s user interface with multitasking in mind.

Among its capabilities is a dual-touch drag-and-drop feature that lets users move files between apps or storage locations by tapping on two parts of the display.

As with previous releases, productivity is enhanced with a PC-like taskbar at the bottom of the inner display.

For creatives or heavy productivity users, the inner display supports the Samsung Galaxy S Pen stylus, which has been improved with a more compact design.

The stylus can be attached to the back of the Fold 5 with one of Samsung’s new cases.

Pricing and specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available to pre-order in South Africa from 27 July 2023, with prices starting from R45,999.

The first customers will start receiving their smartphones from 11 August 2023, while in-store availability

Samsung South Africa will again be offering its guaranteed R10,000 trade-in promotion if you switch out older flagship smartphones from Apple, Huawei, and Samsung.

Below are the specifications and images of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 OS OneUI 5.1.1 on Android 13 Display Main: 7.6-inch 2,176 × 1,812 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 6.2-inch 2,316 × 904 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB | 512GB | 1TB Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Front camera Main: 4MP

Cover: 10MP Ports USB-C 3.2 Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 Dual Sim Yes, with eSIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,400mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions Unfolded: 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm

Folded: 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm

253g Protection IPX8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5