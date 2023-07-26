Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched — a flip-phone that barely needs opening

Samsung has pulled the wraps off its latest clamshell-style foldable smartphone — the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The foldable flip-phone was officially announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, 26 July 2023.

The Flip 5’s primary upgrade over its predecessor is a much larger external OLED display.

At 3.4 inches with a 720 x 748 resolution, it is nearly twice the size of the 1.9-inch cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

With the extra space, Samsung has been able to add support for up to 30 widgets and apps that can make use of a full-size keyboard.

That allows users to send messages, perform video calls, watch videos, browse through music, get a better view for selfies, and check notifications — without having to flip open their main screen.

Apps that can be used on the cover sceen include YouTube, WhatsApp, Netflix, and Google Maps. The outer screen also comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The internal OLED display measures 6.7 inches with a 1,080 x 2640 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

With the new gapless design, the two sides of the screen appear to close flush, meaning the smartphone’s folded thickness is now the same all over.

The rest of the design is very similar to its predecessor, with the primary changes being focused on reducing the Flip’s bulkiness.

The new hinge has helped reduce the thickness to ___, while the height of the phone is also ___, despite retaining the same screen size.

For high performance, the Flip 5 boasts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, paired with either 8GB RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

The rear camera consists of two 12MP sensors — one wide and one ultrawide — while the hole-punch selfie camera features a 10MP lens.

Samsung has retained the 3,700mAh battery capacity of the Flip 4, as well as its 25W wired charging speed, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Pre-order details and pricing

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at R29,999 in South Africa and will be available to pre-order from 27 July 2023.

Customers will have four colours to choose from — beige, light green, and light pink, and graphite grey.

To get a discount on the Flip 5, interested buyers can make use of Samsung South Africa’s guaranteed R10,000 trade-in offer.

This is available for flagship smartphones from Apple, Huawei, and Samsung.

The Flip 5 and Fold 5 will both start shipping to pre-order customers in South Africa from 11 August 2023, while general in-store availability with major retailers is slated for 25 August 2023.

Below are the full specifications and images of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 OS OneUI 5.1 on Android 13 Display Main: 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2640 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 3.4-inch 720 x 748 OLED with 60Hz refresh rate CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB | 512GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP Front camera 10MP Ports USB-C 3.2 Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 Dual Sim Yes, with eSIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 3,700mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm

Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm

187g Protection IPX8

Galaxy Z Flip 5

