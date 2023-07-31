WhatsApp’s plan to tackle scams and spam

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp has a new safety feature for users to handle messages from unknown contacts in the works, WABetaInfo reports.

The platform is testing a screen overlay that will appear whenever a user receives a message from an unknown number with select beta testers on Android.

The screen overlay will put the option to block or report the contact front and centre. The platform previously provided these options within the chat body, making them easy to miss.

However, the new “Safety Tools” overlay makes the alert appear more clearly.

It also provides information on handling unsolicited messages, including double-checking the country code in the number and verifying the name and profile photo.

WhatsApp warns that names and profile photos are set by the sender and aren’t validated by the company, meaning it is easy for someone to masquerade as someone else.

The “Safety Tools” feature also ensures that the sender remains unaware of whether or not you have read their messages.

According to the report, senders won’t be notified you’ve read their messages until you reply or add them to your address book.

With this, WhatsApp hopes to provide users with additional privacy and control over their interactions.

