What to expect from the iPhone 15

Apple fans can look forward to several upgrades and design changes when the company unveils its upcoming iPhone models in September 2023.

According to Bloomberg’s resident Apple expert Mark Gurman, the latest leaked information shows the company plans to edge the iPhone closer to a “dream” design — with no bezels and a completely uninterrupted display.

For starters, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone Plus models will drop the notch in favour of the pill-shaped cutout that Apple calls the “Dynamic Island”, first introduced on last year’s Pro models.

They will also inherit the A16 Bionic chip that first appeared in last year’s Pro line-up.

Other major changes will be camera improvements and a switch from Lightning to USB-C for the charging port, which will also be the case for the Pro models.

The latter will be getting more significant upgrades on the design side.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will boast significantly thinner bezels — thanks to low-injection pressure over-moulding technology.

This was first used on the Apple Watch Series 7, resulting in slimmer borders and a larger display.

On the iPhone 15 Pro models, it will supposedly shrink the borders from 2.2 millimetres to 1.5 millimetres — a 32% reduction.

The renders below were created by industrial designer @Hanstsaiz and show what the Pro models could look like.

The stainless steel frames will also be replaced with titanium, which should make them less of a fingerprint magnet.

The edges of these frames will also be more rounded for a more comfortable grip.

For enhanced repairability, the Pro models will also feature the chassis of the iPhone 14.

Teardowns of the smartphone revealed it to be the company’s most repairable iPhone in the past six years.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series in early or mid-September 2023.

Gurman anticipates that US pricing could be kept the same as last year’s models, but hiked in other markets.

This is likely due to the dollar’s continued strength against other currencies — including the rand.

