What’s Next — Samsung South Africa VP Justin Hume discusses the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5

In this episode of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Justin Hume – the Vice President of Mobile Experience at Samsung South Africa – discusses the company’s newest foldable smartphones.

Justin Hume is a Samsung smartphone expert, having worked at the company for over 11 years. He has held his current position since March 2022.

Prior to this, Hume served as the Director of Integrated Mobility for the Samsung South and Southern Africa Mobile Business.

In this role, he was responsible for sales, marketing, content, and product management.

This extensive experience gives Hume valuable insight into the South African smartphone industry.

The interview

In his interview on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Hume discusses what makes the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 smartphones special, and an important step forward for the Galaxy smartphone business.

He begins by explaining the key improvements the Flip 5 and Fold 5 make over the previous generation of Galaxy Z foldable smartphones.

Hume then outlines when these smartphones will be available for purchase in South Africa and their recommended price point.

He also notes the trade-in deals that will be available for the Flip 5 and Fold 5 smartphones, and concludes by detailing the target markets for these devices.

You can watch the full interview with Justin Hume below.