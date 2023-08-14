Apple could soon pay old iPhone owners about R1,233 each for degraded performance

Apple is set to begin paying millions of US owners of some older iPhone models roughly $65 (R1,233) each as part of a settlement over alleged degraded battery life and performance throttling.

SiliconValley.com reports that the last hurdle to the process has been cleared after two iPhone owners who objected to the company’s settlement offer had their legal challenge thwarted.

In 2020, Apple already agreed to pay $310–$500 million (R5.88–R9.48 billion) as part of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit concerning issues with several iPhone models released between 2014 and 2016.

Shortly after installing new iOS versions for these phones, numerous consumers complained about unexpected shutdowns when their phones still had over 30% battery remaining.

The lawsuit alleged that the shutdowns resulted from a mismatch between the iPhones’ hardware and the need to constantly receive iOS updates.

It also said although Apple tried to patch the problem, this supposedly only throttled performance and reduced the frequency of shutdowns.

Apple has not admitted to any wrongdoing, maintaining that the issues related to natural degradation in lithium-ion battery life and that updated software came with trade-offs.

“Providing more features also introduces complexity and can reduce speed, and increasing features or speed may adversely impact hardware lifespan,” Apple said.

It nonetheless settled in both this case and one launched by the State of California and two of its counties — where it agreed to pay $113 million (R2.14 billion).

Roughly 3 million claims were made against the company.

The $65 figure is based on the current number of approved claims, which remains to be confirmed.

The iPhone models that qualify for the reimbursement are the following:

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

The settlement only applies to users in the US.

