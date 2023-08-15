Red flags over iPhone 14 Pro battery life

Multiple iPhone 14 Pro owners have complained about the battery health on their devices dropping much faster than their previous models, The Verge reports.

The iPhone 14 series was launched less than a year ago, but several users said they lost 10% or more of the phone’s original battery capacity.

These include a journalist at AppleTrack, who reported his iPhone 14 Pro having 90% battery health in July 2023, and Wall Street tech columnist Joanna Stern, who has the same phone and had 88% by this month.

The Verge’s journalists saw varying battery health levels on three iPhone 14 Pros ranging from 91-97%.

The issue appeared to be limited to the higher-end models.

In MyBroadband’s office, two iPhone 14 owners still have their battery health showing 100%. One had his phone for about three months, while the other started using his eight months ago.

Apple’s official documentation states that iPhone batteries are designed to retain “up to” 80% of their capacity with 500 complete charge cycles.

Assuming one full charge daily, an iPhone battery could lose 20% of its capacity in about a year and five months.

Therefore, the deterioration observed by the complaining users seems to be roughly aligned with Apple’s claims.

However, iPhones have among the best battery life of any smartphone, which means it is likely that the majority of users don’t require a complete charge cycle each day.

On a more realistic 50% charge cycle per day, the 20% capacity loss should happen over two years and 10 months.

That would explain why many people are concerned about the level of battery degradation of the latest Pro models.

In The Verge’s experience, most iPhone owners don’t see a drop in battery health until at least two years after use.

Based on feedback from MyBroadband staff with iPhones from the past few years, the health drop seen by overseas media does seem unusual.

An employee in our office with an iPhone 13 Pro still had 91% battery health nearly two years after he first started using the phone. Another that had his iPhone 13 Pro for roughly the same period had 92% remaining.

Three people with the iPhone 11 — released nearly four years ago — had 75%, 76%, and 80% battery health, respectively.

The first two bought their phones at launch, while the latter bought his second-hand about a year later.

Another user with an iPhone 11 Pro bought three years ago had 74% battery health remaining.

One owner of a six-year-old iPhone XR had an impressive 83% battery health left, while another with the same device had 89% left after over four years of use.

Apple Care’s one-year warranty includes cover for defective batteries, although it is unclear whether the loss of roughly 10% of capacity within a year is sufficient grounds for a free replacement.