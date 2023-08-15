All the foldable phones available in South Africa

There are five lines of foldable smartphones officially available in South Africa.

Counterpoint Research recently found that smartphones with foldable displays are one of the fastest-growing smartphone segments.

In the first quarter of 2023, foldable sales surged 64% to 2.5 million.

That came amid a continued global downturn in the sales of other smartphones during the same period.

While most of the growth came out of China — with a whopping 117% increase — the US and Canada also saw a significant increase in uptake of 43%.

That is despite Apple — the major absentee in the foldable segment — being the dominant smartphone player in North America.

Counterpoint Research senior analyst Jene Park said they expect Apple to be in the foldable smartphone market after 2025. That’s because of the overall consumer response to foldable phones, and plans in the pipeline for Apple’s first non-phone foldables.

Apple’s entry could be a major catalyst for the form factor, which is seen as the first significant shift from the conventional smartphone design the company helped popularise with its original iPhone.

Apple will have some catching up to do, however, as smartphones with foldable displays have been sold to the general public for roughly the last five years.

There are three main types of foldables available to general consumers — booklet, clamshell, and wraparound.

Before major smartphone manufacturers entered the fray, a little-known Chinese brand called Royole made the world’s first smartphone with a foldable display.

The Royole FlexPai was launched with its wraparound display in October 2018 and is still being sold in China today.

The following month, the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer and current leading seller — Samsung — showcased its first major foldable display breakthrough.

The company gave a demo of a working prototype of the Infinity Flex Display — with a large inner screen that could be folded to reveal a smaller screen on its outside.

It said it was ready to mass-produce the display in a matter of months.

That announcement was duly followed by the unveiling of its first Galaxy Z Fold booklet-style foldable in February 2019.

It narrowly beat Huawei’s first Mate X wraparound foldable, unveiled four days later.

However, Samsung’s first attempt did not go as smoothly as Huawei’s, as the phone’s launch was delayed by several months due to durability concerns.

The first clamshell-style foldable on the market was a foldable version of the Motorola Razr, capitalising on nostalgia for the iconic flip-phone from 2004.

Samsung was not one to rest on its laurels and brought its offering with this form factor — the Galaxy Z Flip — to the market less than a week after Motorola.

Huawei and Oppo have also launched their own takes on this form factor with the P50 Pocket and N Flip models.

Durability much improved — pricing remains an issue

In the first few years of foldables, durability was a major concern among potential customers.

However, years of experience and research have helped drastically improve the reliability of the screens and hinge mechanisms, while several models now also sport water resistance.

Recently, a days-long hands-on test of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 by YouTube channel Mrkeybrd saw the phone’s screen lasting over 401,000 folds.

That was more than Samsung’s guarantee of 200,000 folds, which is likely only ever to be reached in several years by the most ardent smartphone users.

Samsung believes the foldable could become mainstream in the next few years.

However, one of the likely key factors necessary for this is a price reduction.

Currently, the cutting-edge tech in foldable smartphones means they carry premium price tags — often greater than non-foldable flagship smartphones.

The budget and mid-range smartphone markets are much bigger than the high-end category, so widespread adoption is only likely to occur once there are cheaper options.

Below are the five foldable smartphones you can buy in South Africa in August 2023. We’ve focused on the latest models and excluded their direct predecessors launched in previous years.

Huawei Mate X3

Huawei Mate X3 OS EMUI Display Main (unfolded): 7.85-inch 2,224 x 2,496 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover (folded): Curved 6.4-inch 1,212 x 2,616 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Chip Snadragon 8+ Gen 1 4G RAM 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB

nanoSD up to 256GB Rear camera 50MP + 13MP + 12MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C 3.1 Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Under-display optical fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,800mAh

66W wired charging

50W wireless charging

7.5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 156.9 x 141.5 x 5.3 mm

Folded: 156.9 x 72.4 x 11.8 mm

239g Protection IPX8 Price R44,999

Huawei P50 Pocket

Huawei P50 Pocket OS EMUI 12 (no GMS) Display Main: 6.9-inch 2,790 x 1,118 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 1.04-inch 340 x 340 Chip Snapdragon 888 RAM 12GB Storage 512GB Rear camera 14MP + 13MP + 32MP Front camera 10.7MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C 2.0 Cellular 4G Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,000mAh

40W wired charging

5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm

Folded: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm

190g Protection None Price R34,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 OS OneUI 5.1.1 on Android 13 Display Main: 7.6-inch 2,176 × 1,812 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 6.2-inch 2,316 × 904 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB | 512GB | 1TB Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Front camera Main: 4MP

Cover: 10MP Ports USB-C 3.2 Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 Dual Sim Yes, with eSIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,400mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions Unfolded: 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm

Folded: 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm

253g Protection IPX8 Price R45,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 OS OneUI 5.1 on Android 13 Display Main: 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2640 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 3.4-inch 720 x 748 OLED with 60Hz refresh rate Chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB | 512GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP Front camera 10MP Ports USB-C 3.2 Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 Dual Sim Yes, with eSIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 3,700mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm

Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm

187g Protection IPX8 Price R29,999

Oppo Find N2 Flip