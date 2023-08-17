Xiaomi unveils the Mix Fold 3

Xiaomi has unveiled the latest generation of its foldable smartphone — the Mix Fold 3 — which boasts a new hinge that the company says will survive up to 500,000 folds.

The Mix Fold 3 features a quad-camera system sporting Leica optical lenses, and the foldable packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The device is 10.86mm thick when folded, unfolding to 5.26mm, and weighs 255 grams.

Xiaomi says the new “Micro Waterdrop” hinge is 8.6% slimmer when folded and 12.5% thinner unfolded while being 8% narrower and taking up 17% less space.

“Thanks to increased stacking space with the new hinge design, and the miniature optical system co-engineered with Leica, Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 has successfully contained its quad-camera system with Leica optical lens in an extremely light and slim body,” says Xiaomi.

The camera system comprises a 50MP Sony IMX800 primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide angle lens, a 10MP 3.2X telephoto lens, and a 10MP 5X periscopic lens.

The foldable and cover screens sport 20MP sensors for selfies and video calls.

The Mix Fold 3’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is coupled with 16GB of RAM, and the foldable features up to 1TB of storage.

The outer display measures 6.56 inches, while the inner screen unfolds to 8.02 inches, with a 2,160 x 1,916 resolution. Both displays have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The foldable packs a 4,800mAh battery and supports fast charging speeds of up to 67W and wireless charging speeds of up to 50W.

The device is now official in China. However, there is no indication of a global launch date as yet.

