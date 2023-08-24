WhatsApp launches support for unnamed groups

Popular chat app WhatsApp will allow users to create groups without providing their own custom names.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of WhatsApp’s parent company Meta Platforms, confirmed the change in a post on Facebook on Wednesday, 23 August 2023.

“Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who’s in the chat when you don’t feel like coming up with another name,” Zuckerberg stated.

Previously, creating a group would always require choosing a name for it.

Following the change, choosing a custom name will be completely optional, with WhatsApp instead generating a group name using a combination of the participants’ names.

From a user’s device, their name will not appear in the group’s name.

The feature is intended for smaller groups of friends, families, or colleagues, as these groups will be limited to a maximum of six participants.

That compares to the 1,024 WhatsApp currently permits on regular WhatsApp group chats.

MyBroadband confirmed the feature was already available on a Samsung Galaxy S22 running the latest version of the WhatsApp Android app.

The screenshots below show the steps for creating a group with a self-generated name on the WhatsApp Android app.