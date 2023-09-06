Best-selling high-end smartphone brands in South Africa

Samsung, Apple, Huawei, and Oppo dominate flagship smartphone sales through South Africa’s mobile network operators.

MyBroadband asked Cell C, MTN, Telkom, Vodacom, Incredible Connection, and Takealot about the best-selling high-end smartphone brands.

A Vodacom spokesperson said two brands — Apple and Samsung — dominate their high-end smartphone sales.

“The Samsung Galaxy S series, Samsung Flip, Samsung Fold and the Apple iPhone models have a significant market share in the flagship sales category,” they said.

“This category of devices continues to perform well, with consistent year-on-year growth.”

MTN South Africa also said Apple and Samsung hold a significant share of their sales, with high-end smartphones from Oppo and Huawei also achieving high sales volumes.

“As smartphone penetration continues across the globe, MTN has seen a positive adoption of smartphones on its network,” it said.

“Some of the notable smartphone flagships on our network include, in no particular order, Samsung Galaxy series, Huawei P series, Apple and Oppo.”

Telkom told MyBroadband that high-specced devices from Apple, Huawei, Samsung, and Oppo are big sellers for the network operator.

However, it noted that customers appear less willing to spend big bucks on smartphones in 2023 than in previous years.

“Popular brands with consumers include Huawei, Samsung, Apple, and Oppo. Telkom also ranges Honor devices,” it said.

“Popular models include Huawei P60 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, iPhone 14, and Oppo Reno 10.”

“Compared to previous years, customers are spending less on premium devices due to economic impacts,” added Telkom.

It noted that consumers appear willing to use the same smartphone for longer rather than replacing them after the contract period.

Cell C, Takealot, and Incredible Connection had not provided feedback by the time of publication.

South Africa’s best-selling high-end smartphones are detailed below.

Apple iPhone 14 range

iPhone 14 line up Specification iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max OS iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16 Display 6.1-inch 2,532 x 1,170 OLED 60Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch 2,778 x 1,284 OLED 60Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch 2,556 x 1,179 OLED 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch 2,796 x 1,290 OLED 120Hz refresh rate CPU A15 Bionic A15 Bionic A16 Bionic A16 Bionic RAM 6GB 6GB 6GB 6GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP 12MP + 12MP 48MP + 12MP + 12MP 48MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera 12MP 12MP 12MP 12MP Ports Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Cellular 5G 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Biometrics Face ID Face ID Face ID Face ID Battery and charging 3,279mAh, 20W fast charging 4,323mAh, 20W fast charging 3,200mAh, 20W fast charging 4,323mAh, 20W fast charging Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm (172g) 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80 (204g) 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm (206g) 160.77 x 77.6 x 7.85mm (240g)

Samsung Galaxy S23 range

Samsung Galaxy S23 line up Specification Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Galaxy S23 Ultra OS OneUI 5.1, Android 13 OneUI 5.1, Android 13 OneUI 5.1, Android 13 Display 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz refresh rate 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz refresh rate 6.8-inch QHD+ OLED 120Hz refresh rate CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 256GB / 512GB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 10MP 50MP + 12MP + 10MP 200MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Front camera 12MP 12MP 12MP Ports USB-C USB-C USB-C Cellular 5G 5G 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Under-display fingerprint scanner Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 3,900mAh, 25W fast charging 4,700mAh, 45W fast charging 5,000mAh, 45W fast charging Dimensions and weight 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm (168g) 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm (196g) 78.1 X 163.4 X 8.9mm (234g)

Huawei P60 Pro

Huawei P60 Pro OS EMUI 13.1 Display Curved 6.67-inch 1,220 x 2,700 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G RAM 8GB Storage 256GB

nanoSD up to 256GB Rear camera 48MP + 48MP + 13MP Front camera 13MP Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Under-display optical fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,815mAh

88W wired charging

50W wireless charging

7.5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions and weight 161 x 74.5 x 8.3mm (200g)

Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno10 Pro+ OS ColorOS 13.1, Android 13 Display 6.47-inch 2,772 x 1,240 OLED 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 50MP + 64MP + 8MP Front camera 32MP Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,700mAh, 100W fast charging Dimensions 162.9 x 74.0 x 8.3 mm (194g)

