Best-selling high-end smartphone brands in South Africa

Samsung, Apple, Huawei, and Oppo dominate flagship smartphone sales through South Africa’s mobile network operators.
MyBroadband asked Cell C, MTN, Telkom, Vodacom, Incredible Connection, and Takealot about the best-selling high-end smartphone brands.
A Vodacom spokesperson said two brands — Apple and Samsung — dominate their high-end smartphone sales.
“The Samsung Galaxy S series, Samsung Flip, Samsung Fold and the Apple iPhone models have a significant market share in the flagship sales category,” they said.
“This category of devices continues to perform well, with consistent year-on-year growth.”
MTN South Africa also said Apple and Samsung hold a significant share of their sales, with high-end smartphones from Oppo and Huawei also achieving high sales volumes.
“As smartphone penetration continues across the globe, MTN has seen a positive adoption of smartphones on its network,” it said.
“Some of the notable smartphone flagships on our network include, in no particular order, Samsung Galaxy series, Huawei P series, Apple and Oppo.”
Telkom told MyBroadband that high-specced devices from Apple, Huawei, Samsung, and Oppo are big sellers for the network operator.
However, it noted that customers appear less willing to spend big bucks on smartphones in 2023 than in previous years.
“Popular brands with consumers include Huawei, Samsung, Apple, and Oppo. Telkom also ranges Honor devices,” it said.
“Popular models include Huawei P60 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, iPhone 14, and Oppo Reno 10.”
“Compared to previous years, customers are spending less on premium devices due to economic impacts,” added Telkom.
It noted that consumers appear willing to use the same smartphone for longer rather than replacing them after the contract period.
Cell C, Takealot, and Incredible Connection had not provided feedback by the time of publication.
South Africa’s best-selling high-end smartphones are detailed below.
Apple iPhone 14 range
|iPhone 14 line up
|Specification
|iPhone 14
|iPhone 14 Plus
|iPhone 14 Pro
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|OS
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|Display
|6.1-inch 2,532 x 1,170 OLED 60Hz refresh rate
|6.7-inch 2,778 x 1,284 OLED 60Hz refresh rate
|6.1-inch 2,556 x 1,179 OLED 120Hz refresh rate
|6.7-inch 2,796 x 1,290 OLED 120Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|A15 Bionic
|A15 Bionic
|A16 Bionic
|A16 Bionic
|RAM
|6GB
|6GB
|6GB
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP
|12MP + 12MP
|48MP + 12MP + 12MP
|48MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|12MP
|12MP
|12MP
|12MP
|Ports
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Cellular
|5G
|5G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Battery and charging
|3,279mAh, 20W fast charging
|4,323mAh, 20W fast charging
|3,200mAh, 20W fast charging
|4,323mAh, 20W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm (172g)
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80 (204g)
|147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm (206g)
|160.77 x 77.6 x 7.85mm (240g)
Samsung Galaxy S23 range
|Samsung Galaxy S23 line up
|Specification
|Galaxy S23
|Galaxy S23 Plus
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|OS
|OneUI 5.1, Android 13
|OneUI 5.1, Android 13
|OneUI 5.1, Android 13
|Display
|6.1-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz refresh rate
|6.6-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz refresh rate
|6.8-inch QHD+ OLED 120Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|8GB / 12GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
|256GB / 512GB
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 12MP + 10MP
|50MP + 12MP + 10MP
|200MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP
|Front camera
|12MP
|12MP
|12MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|5G
|5G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|3,900mAh, 25W fast charging
|4,700mAh, 45W fast charging
|5,000mAh, 45W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm (168g)
|76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm (196g)
|78.1 X 163.4 X 8.9mm (234g)
Huawei P60 Pro
|Huawei P60 Pro
|OS
|EMUI 13.1
|Display
|Curved 6.67-inch 1,220 x 2,700 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
nanoSD up to 256GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 48MP + 13MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Under-display optical fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|4,815mAh
88W wired charging
50W wireless charging
7.5W reverse wireless charging
|Dimensions and weight
|161 x 74.5 x 8.3mm (200g)
Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G
|Oppo Reno10 Pro+
|OS
|ColorOS 13.1, Android 13
|Display
|6.47-inch 2,772 x 1,240 OLED 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|RAM
|12GB / 16GB
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 64MP + 8MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|4,700mAh, 100W fast charging
|Dimensions
|162.9 x 74.0 x 8.3 mm (194g)
