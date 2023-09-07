Big WhatsApp photo and video upgrade launched

WhatsApp has confirmed a feature that allows sending higher-quality photos and videos is now available to all users.

The “HD” photo and video sharing capability first started rolling out to users about three weeks ago.

A WhatsApp spokesperson recently told The Verge that the feature was now available to all users worldwide.

Using the “HD” media sharing option will send a photo in its original resolution and a video at 720p. The latter is known as HD in the video industry, while 1080p is Full HD (FHD).

With “HD” turned on, the image will retain higher quality but will also be bigger than usual, meaning it will consume more data and could take longer to send.

Photos or videos sent with the HD setting turned on will have an “HD” watermark in the bottom left corner when viewed within a WhatsApp chat.

While the feature is an upgrade from the previous highly-compressed options, WhatsApp still applies compression to the images and video.

To send a photo or video in its original quality, users must employ a workaround that involves sharing it as a “Document” instead of using the “Gallery” option when adding the file.

However, according to WABetaInfo, the company is also developing a feature to let users send uncompressed photos and videos.

That capability will be important for quality-focused content creators like photographers and videographers who want to easily share their media without losing detail.

The feature will add a new entry point for selecting photos and videos to share uncompressed within the Document selector.

